U.S. Inflation Accelerates to 3.7% in September Amid AI and Energy Cost Pressures

In September 2026, U. S. consumer prices rose 3.7% compared to the same period last year, surpassing the 3.4% rate recorded in August. The month-over-month increase of 0.6% marked the largest jump in five months. Data released by the U. S. Department of Labor on October 15 indicates an acceleration of inflation in the weeks preceding the midterm elections, elevating the cost of living into a central political issue.

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Energy costs were the primary driver of this rise, with gasoline prices increasing more than 9% between August and September. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price per gallon stabilized at $4.33, a level significantly higher than monthly averages. This increase directly impacts the logistics costs for both small and large enterprises, compelling them to pass these expenses on to consumers. PepsiCo illustrated this trend by announcing price hikes for its product line, including Doritos and Ruffles, citing rising costs for fuel, aluminum, and food ingredients.

A second significant pressure point on prices stemmed from artificial intelligence infrastructure. The expansion of data center capacities drove up the cost of microelectronics and consumer electronics. Goldman Sachs estimates that AI contributed approximately 0.5 percentage points to annual inflation. Manufacturers have already reflected these increases in retail prices: Nintendo raised the price of the Switch 2 console by 11% to $499.99, while Apple increased the price of the iPhone 17 by roughly 10% compared to the previous model, partly due to more expensive components.

Excluding volatile food and energy categories, core inflation accelerated from 2.4% in August to 2.6% in September. If this pace persists, it will significantly exceed the 2% target set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the U. S. central bank responsible for regulating money supply and interest rates. Fed leadership, under Kevin Warsh, has already raised the federal funds rate to 3.9%, the first increase in three years, aimed at curbing demand and cooling the economy. However, analysts note that traditional monetary policy tools are ineffective against inflationary pressures driven by supply shortages, such as those caused by oil and gas delivery disruptions amid the conflict with Iran.

The political repercussions of this economic shift are visible in social polling. A survey by the AP-NORC Center showed that only 17% of Americans approve of the president's actions regarding the cost of living, while overall approval of economic management has fallen to a record low of 26%. For households, this translates into a real reduction in purchasing power amid rising expenses for fuel, transportation, and technology. The Fed is scheduled to hold its meeting on October 27-28; most investors expect interest rates to remain at current levels, with a possible new hike in December, which would continue to raise the cost of credit and constrain consumer budgets.