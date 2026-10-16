Armenia's Central Bank Study Reveals Preference for Physical Assets Over Bank Deposits

Residents of Armenia largely bypass formal banking instruments in favor of tangible assets and cash, according to the Central Bank's "Assessment of Financial Capabilities of the Population of Armenia: Barometer-2025" study. While 50.4% of respondents acknowledge the necessity of savings and 87.2% view them as a means to generate additional income, only 10.7% utilize bank deposits.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Peter Ermilin is licensed under All rights reserved A hand puts a coin in a pink piggy bank against the background of a bookshelf

The prevalence of informal saving is reflected in the data: 57.6% of participants keep their savings at home, citing perceived security or small balance amounts. Many prefer allocating capital toward real estate, land, and vehicles, including assets located outside Armenia.

This systemic aversion to formal banking is mirrored in World Bank financial literacy surveys. Armenia reports some of the lowest rates of long-term retirement planning; only 2.1% of respondents indicated they had saved for old age in the past 12 months. Furthermore, only 8% of Armenians expressed satisfaction with their savings, a sharp contrast to 64% in Peru.

Ethnographer Svetlana Pogosyan attributes this behavior to historical trauma and cultural norms. She notes that the banking collapse of the 1990s left a lasting legacy of skepticism toward financial institutions across generations. Historically, Armenians favored portable wealth-gold jewelry, silver ornaments, and copper vessels-that could be carried during times of conflict or displacement. Today, this manifests as a preference for gold and cash kept "under the mattress."

Individual strategies vary by risk appetite. Artak Farmanyan, for example, diversifies his portfolio across real estate, gold, and cryptocurrency, noting that while crypto-assets provided the highest returns over the last three years, he has recently adopted a more cautious approach due to potential market crises. Farmanyan emphasizes the importance of a tiered saving strategy: starting with cash and bank deposits, then gold and real estate, before moving toward bonds and business investments.

Among the younger generation, the concept of "savings" has shifted toward human capital. Pogosyan observes that young people often invest in education, travel, and professional experience rather than traditional assets. While these expenditures do not appear in bank balances or gold reserves, they are viewed by the youth as primary investments in their future.

The combined data suggests that the lack of formal banking participation in Armenia is not an absence of thrift, but a preference for assets that provide immediate physical control and portability.