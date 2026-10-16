South Africa Enforces Biodiversity Benefit-Sharing With Coi and San Communities

South Africa has operationalized a benefit-sharing framework for commercial biodiversity use that formally recognizes the Coi and San communities as holders of traditional knowledge. The mechanism relies on industry-wide Benefit-Sharing Agreements, which translate the principles of the Nagoya Protocol and the country's 2004 National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Nemba) into specific financial payment structures.
The legal basis for this system is anchored in Section 2(a)(iii) of the Nemba Act, which designates the fair and equitable sharing of benefits as an explicit regulatory objective. Under Section 83(2) and the 2015 Regulations (specifically point 39(6)(a)), the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment holds the authority to approve all such agreements. The minister is required to verify that contract terms are "fair and equitable to all parties" before they enter into force.
To date, three key agreements have been realized:
Despite the existence of active contracts and ongoing payments, the decision-making process remains opaque. A primary contradiction lies in the absence of a public methodology for calculating these rates. While the 1.5% rate for Rooibos was approved by the ministry, the specific justification for this figure-explaining why it is neither 0.5% nor 5%-has not been presented for public or expert review.
The differing calculation bases-the purchase price for Rooibos versus sales revenue for Buchu-make direct comparisons of these agreements' effectiveness impossible. Invocations of commercial confidentiality limit the ability to verify whether the ministry's mandate to ensure "fairness" is supported by concrete calculations or merely reflects political and administrative compromises.
To move from formal document approval to verifiable accountability, the Chirandu institute proposes a three-stage methodology:
This approach aims to shift the benefit-sharing process from an "administrative decision" to a "documented outcome," where the percentage rate is a consequence of open valuation contributions rather than a closed negotiation.
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