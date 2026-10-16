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Senegal Launches Project To Give Women Direct Access To Land And Forest Resources In Casamance

World

The "Renewed Voice and Leadership of Women in Senegal" (VLFR-SEN) project has been introduced in the village of Ulampane, located in the Bignon Department of southern Senegal. Launched by the Regional Committee for Women's Solidarity for Peace in Casamance (USOFORAL) in partnership with Global Affairs Canada and Oxfam, the five-year initiative targets the Sedu region and Lower Casamance.

Uranium quarry, Niger
Photo: ru.wikipedia.org by David FRANCOIS is licensed under free for commercial use
Uranium quarry, Niger

The program aims to shift women's roles from theoretical eligibility to actual access and use of land and forest resources. This objective extends to the extractive sector under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) framework, which stipulates that 30% of resources from mineral extraction be allocated to women.

Mamadu Sou, USOFORAL's head of programs, stated that the implementation plan includes technical training to enable women to manage production factors, procure necessary resources, and secure financing for business development.

As part of this operational shift, the organization has begun establishing a revolving credit system. This mechanism is designed to allow local women to self-finance small businesses and income-generating projects, reducing reliance on external borrowing. The project launch in Ulampane was attended by the community mayor and the deputy sub-prefect of the Sindian district.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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