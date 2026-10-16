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Super El Niño Threatens Philippines' Poverty Reduction Gains Amid Agricultural Crisis

World » Asia » Southeast Asia

Extreme heat from a potential "super El Niño" is threatening to reverse recent gains in poverty reduction in the Philippines. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), heatwaves have already affected 451,889 people, including more than 215,000 farmers and fishers, with agricultural losses totaling 6.5 million pesos.

Flooded greenhouses
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Maria Sirota is licensed under All rights reserved
Flooded greenhouses

Alvin Ivan Yui, executive director of the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), stated to BusinessWorld that the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries (AFF) sector faces the highest risk. Reduced rainfall and rising heat indices threaten crop yields and the livelihoods of small-scale farmers, creating a financial crisis for those without reserves. Yui noted a divide in resilience, where only those with access to mechanization and durable equipment can mitigate the impact, while others risk falling back into poverty.

The state weather bureau, PAGASA, projects that El Niño could reach a very strong intensity through December and persist into the first half of 2027. The PBSP argues that current support programs are insufficient to handle these climatic anomalies and is calling for enhanced government protections for vulnerable groups.

This environmental risk coincides with a reported downward trend in poverty; the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development estimates the poverty rate will drop to 9.7% in 2025, down from 15.5% in 2023. With the 2027 fiscal budget projected at 7.2 trillion pesos-a 6% increase over 2026-the PBSP suggests that more transparent and effective allocation of these funds is necessary to secure the country's economic progress.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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