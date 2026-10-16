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Bulgaria's Wheat Exports Hit by Black Sea Shipping Costs

World

Bulgaria's wheat exports are facing logistical disruptions as shipping companies increasingly avoid Bulgarian ports or delay arrivals, remaining instead in the southern Black Sea. Iliya Prodanov, chairman of the National Association of Grain Producers, stated during the "Denyat zapochva" program that shipping costs and insurance premiums have surged five- to six-fold since the conflict in Ukraine began.

Bunker on a ship with wheat
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Bunker on a ship with wheat

The spike in costs threatens the export of approximately 5 million tons of wheat, a significant volume given Bulgaria's domestic consumption of 1.2 to 1.3 million tons. While Bulgaria's 5-million-ton export represents a small fraction of the 200 million tons in global wheat trade, the regional bottleneck creates a price divergence: global prices may rise due to scarcity while prices within the Black Sea basin could drop as trapped surpluses accumulate.

Prodanov noted a lack of viable alternatives to maritime transport. Efforts by the European Commission to establish routes through Greek ports since 2021 remain ineffective because the rail infrastructure at the Greek border cannot handle the necessary export volumes.

To mitigate the crisis, Prodanov proposed immediate government guarantees for shipping security in territorial waters to restore port viability, alongside long-term modernization of transport corridors toward Greece to reduce dependence on the Black Sea. Without a resolution, the accumulation of carry-over stocks from the current season would exceed the country's warehouse capacity, which is not designed to store two harvests simultaneously.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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