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Aena CEO Targets 2036 Completion for Barcelona Airport Expansion

World

Aena CEO Mauricio Lucena announced that the expansion of Barcelona's El Prat airport is scheduled for completion by 2036. Speaking at the College of Economists of Catalonia (CEC), Lucena outlined the timeline for finishing construction and operationalizing new capacities.

Travelers with luggage watch planes through the panoramic window of the terminal
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Oksana Lazarenko is licensed under All rights reserved
Travelers with luggage watch planes through the panoramic window of the terminal

Current terminal renovations are funded under the five-year Dora III investment program. Larger scale developments, including the proposed third runway, are categorized under the Dora IV plan. Lucena stated that while electoral restrictions prevent specific adjustments to the investment schedule, the company aims to accelerate certain projects, citing previous precedents at other Spanish airports.

The airport is projected to handle over 60 million passengers this year. Lucena distinguished infrastructure capacity from tourism management, noting that while the airport serves as the entry node, the total volume of visitors the region can sustain is determined by local authorities through the availability of hotels and tourism services.

Regarding the management of passenger growth, Lucena described the tourist tax as an exceptionally powerful tool, stating that Barcelona's city hall is correctly utilizing this financial lever to regulate the tourism sector and mitigate the impact of high passenger traffic on local housing and infrastructure.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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