PhilHealth Extends Full Coverage for Heat-Related Illnesses Amid El Niño Preparedness

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has announced full coverage for medical expenses related to extreme heat as the country prepares for the effects of El Niño. The agency is prioritizing protection against heatstroke, dehydration, asthma, hypertension, dengue fever, and waterborne infections, all of which pose increased risks during prolonged droughts.

For patients who do not require hospitalization, PhilHealth provides coverage through the Outpatient Emergency Care Benefit (OECB), which includes physician consultations, diagnostic tests, imaging, emergency procedures, and necessary medications. For those requiring inpatient care at accredited hospitals, the agency uses a fixed-rate system where payments are tied to specific diagnoses rather than actual costs incurred.

The compensation rates for inpatient treatment vary by condition. The highest rate is set at 19,500 Philippine pesos for typhoid fever, followed by 18,135 pesos for heat exhaustion and 16,575 pesos for eye diseases. Heatstroke and heat cramps are covered at 12,675 pesos, while acute gastroenteritis is set at 11,700 pesos. For chickenpox and cases of moderate to severe dehydration, the rate is 7,800 pesos. These guarantees apply to all insured members for both outpatient and inpatient services.

This measure aligns with national preparations for a severe El Niño. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously stated that the government is developing countermeasures for increasingly hot and dry weather. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the most intense impact of the climate phenomenon is expected from late October or early November and may persist until March 2027.