Philippines Sees 130% EV and Hybrid Growth Amid 68% Fuel Price Surge from Iran Conflict

Energy instability, exacerbated by the conflict surrounding Iran, has driven a sharp shift in the Philippines' transport sector, where the country imports nearly all its fuel resources. According to GlobalPetrolPrices. com, cited by Reuters, gasoline prices in the Philippines surged by 68.3% following U. S. and Israeli strikes on Iran at the end of February. This spike placed the country among the regions experiencing the most dramatic fuel price increases globally. In response, vehicle registrations of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids grew by 130% year-over-year in the eight months leading up to August, exceeding 67,000 units, according to Patrick Aquino, director of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency Management at the Department of Energy (DoE).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malyaeva is licensed under publiс domain Canister with gasoline in the trunk

The push toward electric traction is also fueled by chronic traffic congestion. Data from the TomTom Traffic Index for 2025 indicates that the Philippines has the highest traffic density in Asia, with congestion levels at 45%. Manila ranked 40th among the world's most congested cities with 57% congestion, while Davao secured the 12th spot with a 66.2% congestion rate. Urbanist Felino "Jun" Palafox Jr., in an interview with ANC's Early Edition, estimated that a Filipino with a 40-year career involving daily commutes of five to six hours loses nine to 15 years of life in traffic. While a mass switch to EVs will not eliminate jams, electrifying public transport and commercial fleets helps reduce dependence on oil and modernize infrastructure.

Legislative measures support the EV sector through renewable energy reforms. The Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) liberalized power generation, while the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 (RA 9513) provided incentives, including tax holidays. A significant development occurred in 2022 when the Department of Justice clarified that solar, wind, hydro, and tidal energy are not subject to constitutional limits on foreign ownership of natural resources. This allowed the DoE to permit full foreign ownership of such assets. By February 2025, the DoE had issued over 1,400 renewable energy service contracts with a total potential capacity of approximately 154 GW. A report by Zero Carbon Analytics, cited by Power Philippines, noted that the Philippines implemented 13 clean energy policy measures between February and August 2026, the highest number among the six largest Southeast Asian economies during the first six months of the Iran conflict.

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. aims to convert this demand into local production capabilities. Presidential Decree No. 121 established the Electric Vehicle Industry Strategy (EVIS), targeting investments in assembly and component manufacturing and integrating the country into regional supply chains. The program's financial ceiling is 60 billion pesos. To qualify, manufacturers must invest a minimum of 5 billion pesos in fixed assets and launch a locally produced EV model within three years of registration.

Participants can receive fixed investment support of 40% of qualified capital expenditures for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and 30% for hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell vehicles. Production incentives of up to 12% of the factory price per unit are also available, capped at 200,000 pesos per vehicle, provided minimum production standards are met.

Local companies have already responded to these measures. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. announced that its parent company will invest 7 billion pesos in local hybrid vehicle production. President Marcos also visited the MD Juan Enterprises facility in Caloocan, where plans for producing electric tricycles were discussed. The effectiveness of these measures will depend on actual investment volumes, the availability of skilled labor, stable power supply, and charging infrastructure. Success requires coordination among transport, energy, and industrial policies to build a sustainable industry capable of reducing reliance on imported fuel and creating jobs.