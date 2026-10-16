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Brazilians Abroad Can Vote in Second Round Despite First-Round Absence

World

A spike in Google Trends searches for the phrase "did not vote in the first round" highlights a specific uncertainty among Brazilians residing abroad, particularly in Portugal. Interest peaked on October 5, immediately following the end of the first presidential election round. This surge underscores the gap between formal electoral rights and the practical understanding of how to exercise them while living outside Brazil.

Voting terminal
Photo: https://www.mos.ru/news/item/158698073/ by Фото: Евгений Самарин. Mos.ru
Voting terminal

A widespread claim in online discussions suggested that skipping the first round would disqualify citizens from participating in the second. However, a joint fact-check by DN Brasil and AletheiaFact. org confirmed this is false. Under Brazilian electoral law, each round is treated as an independent vote. The right to cast a ballot in the second round remains intact for any citizen whose voter registration has not been annulled or suspended.

There is a critical distinction between the right to vote and the obligation to justify non-participation. Absence from the first round does not render a voter's status "irregular," but it does require a formal justification to be filed. Separate deadlines apply for each round: justifications for the first round must be submitted by December 3, 2026, and for the second round by January 8, 2027. A voter document is only annulled after three consecutive elections in which the citizen did not participate and provided no valid excuse.

For Brazilians in Portugal, eligibility depends on the type of registration. Those who have transferred their voter address abroad are eligible to vote in the second round. Conversely, those who retained their domestic registration in Brazil are not permitted to vote at consulates and are required to justify their absence in every round.

Voter turnout statistics reveal systemic accessibility challenges. Of the 134,797 Brazilians with voting rights in Portugal, 61.3% did not appear at polling stations in the first round. The highest rates of abstention were recorded in Faro (66.62%), Lisbon (63.56%), and Porto (57.30%). This represents a significant increase compared to 2022, when the abstention rate was 53.54%.

Readers of DN Brasil cite specific infrastructural and social barriers as primary reasons for non-participation. These include the remote location of polling places, high fuel costs, conflicts with long holiday periods, and fear of the multi-hour queues that characterized previous elections.

A broader trend is visible across the entire diaspora. The number of eligible voters abroad grew by 31.8% compared to 2022, rising from 697,100 to 918,900 individuals. Despite this growth, overall abstention reached 62.69%, raising questions about the effectiveness of mechanisms intended to engage citizens in the political process while they reside outside their home country.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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