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Morocco's Net Foreign Debt Reaches 791.8 Billion Dirhams in 2025

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According to the Office des Changes, Morocco's net foreign debt position closed 2025 at 791.8 billion dirhams, an increase of 81.1 billion dirhams from the previous year. This expansion in the country's external liabilities was driven by deficits in three key capital flow categories: direct investments rose by 18.6%, portfolio investments by 18.8%, and other investments by 5%. These outflows were partially offset by a 67.4 billion dirham improvement in reserve assets.

Касабланка, Марокко
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by User: (WT-shared) Radouane at wts wikivoyage is licensed under Public domain
Касабланка, Марокко

The structure of capital flows indicates a significant inflow bias, with foreign direct investment (FDI) into Morocco growing 16% to reach 756.9 billion dirhams in 2025. Equity and investment fund shares accounted for the majority of this volume at 650.7 billion dirhams, while debt instruments contributed 106.2 billion dirhams. Conversely, outbound investment by Moroccan residents showed more moderate growth, increasing 3.3% to 112.1 billion dirhams. This portfolio was dominated by equity stakes and fund shares worth 77.4 billion dirhams, representing 69% of the total, while debt instruments decreased by 3.6% to 34.7 billion dirhams.

Additional pressure on the external position came from the rising value of Moroccan securities held by non-residents, which reached 197.9 billion dirhams, a 29.9 billion dirham increase year-over-year. In contrast, foreign securities held by Moroccan residents grew by only 2.7 billion dirhams to a total of 26.1 billion dirhams.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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