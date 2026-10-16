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US Arms Halt: A Calculated Blow to the EU Economy?

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Military analyst Igor Gerasimov told Pravda. Ru that the United States' decision to suspend arms supplies is driven less by a shortage of equipment than by a strategic effort to weaken the European Union economically. According to the expert, the current Washington administration is using the control of key maritime routes and energy transactions as tools to reshape the global order, effectively initiating a contest between the U. S. dollar and the euro.

Donald Trump signs a decree
Photo: POOL by JIM WATSON
Donald Trump signs a decree

This shift follows a statement by U. S. President Donald Trump in an interview with Newsmax, where he said the U. S. would prioritize replenishing its own arsenals over selling military hardware to allies. Trump noted that Washington would only resume export deliveries once sufficient domestic reserves were accumulated.

Gerasimov argues that the official narrative of equipment scarcity masks deeper geopolitical maneuvers. He suggests that Washington benefits from instability in critical energy transit points, such as the Strait of Hormuz, because such disruptions directly impact the economies of European states. This context aligns with a broader redistribution of defense resources that has already created financial strain for several Western nations.

"I think it's not about stockpiles — a different game is being played. In my view, a struggle between the dollar and the euro is beginning. This is primarily an economic issue: the world is changing, and the entire balance of power and economic relations is being restructured,” Gerasimov explained.

The analyst also posits that increased conflict around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait could be part of a U. S. policy aimed at disrupting Saudi Arabia's oil routes that supply Europe. During the same period, Washington reviewed its obligations to key partners, leaving them in a vulnerable position. Gerasimov emphasized that a crucial element of this strategy involves interaction with Moscow on energy matters.

"Trump, in partnership with Russia, is pursuing a policy aimed at undermining the European Union. Why? It is big geopolitical future-making. New forces, new centers, and a new system of checks and balances are emerging. In this configuration, Europe is, at the very least, looking less favorably,” the analyst said.

This strategy has already begun to yield results in the energy sector. The White House has effectively opened the American market to Russian diesel, altering the existing system of sanctions pressure. Simultaneously, a significant rift has emerged within the Western bloc regarding security issues, casting doubt on the unity of NATO in its current form.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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