World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to open trade houses to reach $200 million turnover target

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan are planning to establish mutual trade hubs in Lahore and Bishkek, aiming to shift from diplomatic agreements to structural trade facilitation. The initiative was announced by Meher Kashif Younis, the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Lahore, during the Kyrgyzstan Expo 2026 and Expo Eurasia Kyrgyzstan 2026.

Karachi, Pakistan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ifrahimam, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Karachi, Pakistan

The primary objective of these trade houses is to create a permanent physical infrastructure for Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to find buyers in Pakistan and for Pakistani businesses to penetrate the Central Asian market. Beyond simple exports, the framework is designed to facilitate joint ventures and industrial production within Kyrgyzstan.

Sectoral Focus: Pharmaceuticals and Digitalization

While the general goal is trade expansion, the dialogue reveals specific structural gaps that both nations aim to fill. Meher Kashif Younis highlighted a particular need for pharmaceutical production in Kyrgyzstan, suggesting that Pakistan could provide the necessary expertise and investment to establish local pharma companies.

In exchange, Kyrgyzstan is positioned to export its experience in digitalization, suggesting a trade relationship that balances traditional industrial manufacturing with modern service-sector expertise.

Strategic Transit and the $200 Million Target

The initiative is not merely bilateral but serves as a strategic gateway for both nations to access wider regional markets. Under this model:

  • Pakistan views Kyrgyzstan as a transit point to access the markets of Central Asia and Eurasia.
  • Kyrgyzstan seeks to use Pakistan as a bridge to the Middle East, the Far East, and South Asia.

This structural expansion is intended to help reach a specific financial benchmark: a trade turnover of $200 million, a target set during President Sadyr Japarov's visit to Pakistan last year. The establishment of trade houses represents the operational step toward achieving this figure by reducing the barriers to entry for small and medium enterprises in both countries.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Moskvich 3 at 70,000 km: Trade-Off Between CVT Durability and Real-World Fuel Costs
Auto
Moskvich 3 at 70,000 km: Trade-Off Between CVT Durability and Real-World Fuel Costs
Popular
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet

A routine State Department appointment has gone viral, but the focus isn't on the new Special Envoy's mission, but rather her striking appearance and unconventional background.

Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Hijab dispute strains Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey and Iran
Rare Coin Auction: A 1792 Masterpiece Fetches Millions
Sansevieria, peace lily and more: six houseplants that need special attention Marina Lebedeva Sleeping with headphones causes gradual hearing loss Alexander Artamonov Mouse Brain Discovery: Precision Postal Service for Norepinephrine Alexander Shtorm
Orcas vs. boats: Why killer whales attack vessels and what makes them so difficult to stop
Wolf vs. Lynx: the US Army tests two contenders to replace the Bradley
Brexit's British Origins: Moscow's Shadow Blamed for Vote
Brexit's British Origins: Moscow's Shadow Blamed for Vote
Last materials
Advisory Council and Senate Bill Move to Reduce Section 106 NHPA Obligations
Morocco's Net Foreign Debt Reaches 791.8 Billion Dirhams in 2025
Gen Z Trump Voters Express Regret Amid Economic Strain
Sansevieria, peace lily and more: six houseplants that need special attention
Tatarstan Beckons Indian Pharma: A 9.5 Billion Ruble Bet on Critical Medications
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to open trade houses to reach $200 million turnover target
Canada's House of Commons passes bill creating independent modern treaty commissioner
Grand Forks B. C. subsidizes private clinic with $187,000 to recruit three family doctors
US prioritises trade ties with India despite frictions over Russian oil and tariffs
Sleeping with headphones causes gradual hearing loss
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.