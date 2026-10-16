Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to open trade houses to reach $200 million turnover target

Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan are planning to establish mutual trade hubs in Lahore and Bishkek, aiming to shift from diplomatic agreements to structural trade facilitation. The initiative was announced by Meher Kashif Younis, the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Lahore, during the Kyrgyzstan Expo 2026 and Expo Eurasia Kyrgyzstan 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ifrahimam, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Karachi, Pakistan

The primary objective of these trade houses is to create a permanent physical infrastructure for Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to find buyers in Pakistan and for Pakistani businesses to penetrate the Central Asian market. Beyond simple exports, the framework is designed to facilitate joint ventures and industrial production within Kyrgyzstan.

Sectoral Focus: Pharmaceuticals and Digitalization

While the general goal is trade expansion, the dialogue reveals specific structural gaps that both nations aim to fill. Meher Kashif Younis highlighted a particular need for pharmaceutical production in Kyrgyzstan, suggesting that Pakistan could provide the necessary expertise and investment to establish local pharma companies.

In exchange, Kyrgyzstan is positioned to export its experience in digitalization, suggesting a trade relationship that balances traditional industrial manufacturing with modern service-sector expertise.

Strategic Transit and the $200 Million Target

The initiative is not merely bilateral but serves as a strategic gateway for both nations to access wider regional markets. Under this model:

Pakistan views Kyrgyzstan as a transit point to access the markets of Central Asia and Eurasia.

views Kyrgyzstan as a transit point to access the markets of Central Asia and Eurasia. Kyrgyzstan seeks to use Pakistan as a bridge to the Middle East, the Far East, and South Asia.

This structural expansion is intended to help reach a specific financial benchmark: a trade turnover of $200 million, a target set during President Sadyr Japarov's visit to Pakistan last year. The establishment of trade houses represents the operational step toward achieving this figure by reducing the barriers to entry for small and medium enterprises in both countries.