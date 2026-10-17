Vancouver school board election puts $1.4 billion seismic repair gap centre stage

In Vancouver, 43 public schools lack seismic upgrades and remain at risk of collapse in an earthquake, a condition driven by a $1.4 billion capital shortfall that the provincial government will not cover without a local business case. For students, staff, and nearby residents, this represents a tangible physical vulnerability in the daily environment, compounded by approximately $810 million in deferred maintenance ranging from leaky roofs to expired water boilers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Vancouver, Canada

The upcoming Vancouver School Board election places this infrastructure deficit at the center of a policy debate over how to fund and prioritize repairs. With nine trustee seats up for grabs, the platforms of competing parties diverge sharply on whether to lobby the province for long-term funding, replace aging structures, or leverage the district's real estate holdings to generate revenue. The core mechanism at play is the allocation of capital resources in a system where per-student funding has been frozen at 2025/26 levels, forcing the board to choose between immediate maintenance, new construction, and debt management.

Seismic Upgrades and the Funding Gap

The scale of the risk is specific: out of 247 British Columbia schools designated as "future priorities” for seismic upgrading, Vancouver holds the highest number with 45. Two schools have already closed, leaving 43, mostly elementary schools, exposed. The district estimates the cost of bringing these buildings up to safety standards at $1.4 billion. The province requires the district to demonstrate a business case for renovation or replacement before releasing funds, creating a barrier to immediate action.

Political platforms respond to this bottleneck with varying degrees of specificity. The Coalition of Progressive Electors (COPE) promises an "urgent action plan” for seismic and air quality upgrades, along with mandated renewable energy in all renovations. The Vancouver Green Party pledges to make seismic upgrades the top capital priority and to lobby the province for long-term, stable capital funding rather than project-by-project approvals. OneCity proposes creating a Tri-Board Facilities Coordination Table involving the school board, park board, and city council to track upgrades. The Vancouver Liberals also commit to making seismic upgrades the top capital priority, while the TEAM for a Liveable Vancouver candidate will "demand” provincial upgrades. The incumbent ABC Vancouver party, which holds a majority of seats, remains silent on the issue in its platform.

Beyond structural safety, the condition of school buildings affects daily access to a healthy learning environment. All parties acknowledge the need to improve air quality during wildfire seasons and manage indoor temperatures during heat events, but the mechanism for achieving this remains tied to the same capital funding streams that are currently insufficient.

Student Support and Access to Services

The practical access to educational support is constrained by a shortage of personnel. The 2023 BC Adolescent Health Survey found that nearly 20 percent of young people could not access the mental health services they needed. A 2022 provincial promise to place a school counsellor in every public school remains unfulfilled. Simultaneously, students with disabilities face years-long waitlists for psychological assessments for neurodivergence or learning disorders.

These gaps create a disparity in support availability. COPE pledges to hire more school counsellors and fund inclusive education, though it acknowledges that funding formulas are provincial responsibilities. OneCity promises a district strategy to strengthen school-based mental health services and improve partnerships with health providers. Vote Vancouver advocates for faster neurodivergence assessments and the elimination of the gap between recommended supports in Individualized Education Programs and actual classroom implementation. The Greens and Liberals promise to lobby for increased per-student funding for mental health and disability supports. ABC Vancouver focuses on teacher training and classroom supports rather than new hires, while TEAM promises inclusion policies without specific mental health funding pledges.

For students and families, the mechanism of access is determined by whether the board can hire staff within its budget or if it relies on provincial funding streams that have not materialized. The difference between a promise to lobby and a commitment to allocate district funds determines whether a counsellor is present in a classroom or not.

School Closures, Land Use, and Community Space

The Vancouver School Board holds approximately $9.5 billion in real estate, including the land under the Kingsgate Mall. The tension between maintaining school facilities and utilizing land for other purposes is a central issue. The board has clashed with parents over the closure of schools, particularly when such closures coincide with the promise of new, family-friendly housing developments in nearby areas.

TEAM for a Liveable Vancouver promises to reverse the closure of Sir Guy Carleton Elementary and the lease of Fleming Elementary's land, and to ensure schools are within walkable distance of every neighborhood. They advocate for prioritizing new schools in new residential developments. In contrast, OneCity pledges to build a new school at the Kingsgate Mall site as part of a complex that includes childcare and housing, while protecting district lands for future use. The Vancouver Liberals promise to keep school lands in district hands and work with housing developers to ensure new residential growth is matched by new or expanded schools. The Greens pledge to protect district property for long-term planning and work with the city to integrate school needs into urban planning decisions.

For residents, the mechanism of access is the physical proximity of public schools and childcare to their homes. Parties that prioritize leasing or selling land may increase short-term revenue but risk reducing the physical infrastructure available for local students. Parties that prioritize new construction or land retention aim to maintain or expand capacity, but face higher capital costs.

Additionally, the integration of childcare into schools is a point of contention. ABC Vancouver promises to expand before- and after-school programs and open more childcare spaces, which can help justify keeping schools open. Vote Vancouver and the Liberals also promise to increase the utilization of schools for childcare. This expands the practical utility of school buildings beyond standard hours, affecting the daily logistics for working parents.

Police Presence and Safety Mechanisms

The re-introduction of the Vancouver Police Department's School Liaison Officer program in September 2023 represents a specific change in the daily environment of 17 secondary schools and their feeder elementaries. The program, originally dating back to the 1970s, was cancelled in 2021 after consultation showed negative views among Black and Indigenous respondents. It was reinstated with changes, including officers wearing casual branded outfits instead of uniforms and carrying concealed weapons.

For students, this means a different configuration of authority and safety support in schools. ABC Vancouver, which won seats in 2022 partly on the pledge to restore the program, has no platform position on it, having fulfilled its promise. COPE promises to fund school mental health counsellors instead of liaison officers, arguing that the latter diverts resources from mental health support. The Greens call for an evidence-based review of the program, noting that the B. C. Human Rights Commissioner has called for such a review for years. Vote Vancouver supports the program with caveats, including pairing officers with counsellors and focusing on early intervention rather than criminalization. TEAM and the Liberals support the program.

The practical consequence for students is the presence or absence of police officers in school buildings and the allocation of funding between law enforcement liaisons and mental health professionals. This directly affects the type of support available during incidents or in daily interactions.

AI Use and Decision-Making Transparency

The board's rollout of AI chatbot accounts for students 13 and older, which began in late May, illustrates the tension between technological integration and community consultation. The decision was made by district staff without a board vote, leading to criticism over lack of transparency. For students, this means access to a new digital tool with potential privacy and educational implications.

COPE, TEAM, and the Greens promise to pause the rollout until comprehensive consultations and reviews are complete. COPE pledges a district-wide technology audit to address risks related to privacy, mental health, and environmental impacts. OneCity would limit chatbot access to Grades 10 to 12 and establish safeguards for younger students. The Liberals promise guidelines based on provincial and union standards and require consultation before any expansion. ABC Vancouver takes no position.

Underpinning these specific issues is a broader mechanism of governance: the level of transparency and consultation in board decisions. COPE promises fewer private meetings and the ability for parents to ask questions during regular meetings. OneCity pledges to make board and committee meetings open to the public, building on a motion by trustee Jennifer Reddy that was previously amended to a version she opposed. ABC Vancouver has no platform position on transparency. For parents and community members, the mechanism of influence is the ability to attend, observe, and participate in board decision-making processes. Reduced transparency limits this access, while increased transparency expands it.