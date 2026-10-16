Winnipeg women's centre secures $568,400 grant for new 10,500-square-foot resource facility

The North Point Douglas Women's Centre in Winnipeg has secured a one-time provincial grant of $568,400 to advance its capital expansion plans. The funding, announced by Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine, will be directed toward the planning phase of a new 10,500-square-foot resource centre at 197 Euclid Ave. This site is located in close proximity to the organization's current facility at 221 Austin St. N.

Proposed Expansion and Supportive Housing

The proposed development aims to better serve the needs of women and families in the North Point Douglas area. While the immediate focus is on the construction of the resource centre, future phases of the project include the addition of up to 18 units of on-site supportive housing. This expansion is part of a broader effort to increase physical capacity for services and housing options within the local neighbourhood.