Canada's House of Commons passes bill creating independent modern treaty commissioner

Bill C-10, which would establish an independent federal modern treaty commissioner, passed third reading in the House of Commons on Sept. 21 and received second reading in the Senate on Oct. 6. The legislation creates a new mechanism to hold the federal government accountable for its commitments under modern treaties, a development with direct implications for the 11 First Nations in Yukon that have signed final agreements.

Institutional Context in Yukon

Yukon holds a unique position in Canadian treaty history: nearly half of the country's 27 modern treaties are located in the territory. Between 1993 and 2005, 11 of the territory's 14 First Nations signed final agreements, accompanied by self-government agreements that transfer authority over law-making, taxation, and services.

Brendan Hanley, the MP for Yukon and a member of the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs which studied the bill, noted that the legislation addresses long-standing calls for stronger independent oversight. He stated that financial commitments associated with infrastructure, housing, and justice have not yet been fully implemented, creating persistent challenges for these communities.

"Certainly, when I was elected five years ago, it was one of the first things that was brought to my attention from various chiefs and leaders and amongst our nations that this was important,” Hanley said.

The Role of the Commissioner

Bill C-10 proposes the creation of a modern treaty commissioner who will serve as an independent officer of Parliament. The role is tasked with conducting reviews and performance audits to ensure the federal government meets its treaty obligations. Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty reintroduced the bill in September after a previous version lapsed due to prorogation. The legislation was co-developed with Indigenous modern treaty holders.

The Kwanlin Dün First Nation, located in Whitehorse and a member of the Land Claims Agreements Coalition (LCAC), supports the bill. Chief Sean Smith of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation explained that frequent changes in government personnel and bureaucracy have hindered the implementation of treaty obligations. He argued that an independent office in Ottawa dedicated to scrutinizing modern treaty implementation would provide a consistent channel for self-governing First Nations to ensure their voices are heard.

"I feel really good about this step, Bill C-10 coming to fruition,” Smith said. "Those are things that are really going to make things move along further, with that advocacy and support and leadership that understands how we can move forward in Canada in a good way.”

Legislative Path Forward

Bill C-10 is not yet law. It must pass third reading in the Senate and receive royal assent. If enacted, a collaborative process with modern treaty partners will determine the selection of the commissioner. The LCAC notes that more than 70 Indigenous groups are currently negotiating modern treaties with Canada, suggesting the oversight mechanism established by this bill will have a broad national scope beyond Yukon.