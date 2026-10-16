Grand Forks B. C. subsidizes private clinic with $187,000 to recruit three family doctors

In Grand Forks, B. C., a municipality of approximately 4,000 residents, local government is directly subsidizing the operating costs of a private medical clinic to address a critical shortage of family physicians. This arrangement, which began earlier this year, involves the town, a local non-profit, and regional district directors contributing $187,000 annually to cover rent, utilities, and licensing fees. In exchange, physicians signed an agreement pledging to provide ongoing care in both the clinic and the local hospital. The practical result of this intervention has been the recruitment of three new doctors, expanding family doctor coverage to roughly 7,900 residents in the town and surrounding rural areas.

This initiative operates within a specific institutional boundary: municipalities in British Columbia generally lack the authority to directly finance private businesses, including doctors' offices, or set physician compensation rates. These powers reside with the provincial government and its health authorities. The provincial health-care budget stands at $35 billion, more than double the combined spending of every municipality in the province. However, facing an aging clinic and the threat of remaining doctors bearing increased financial burdens as colleagues left, Grand Forks developed a workaround that functions as a de facto health-care subsidy.

The Institutional Mechanism and Local Variation

The Grand Forks model is one of several municipal strategies emerging in the province to retain medical professionals. In Colwood, a suburb of Victoria, the local government directly hired doctors as specialist employees. In Sicamous, municipal resources helped construct a new medical clinic for health-care professionals. In Castlegar, local doctors and the municipality signed an agreement to create a new health centre within a mixed-use building, though the project has been reshaped due to a lack of funding for the medical component.

Steven Lewis, a health-care researcher and adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia, identifies these moves as responses to systemic demographic and structural challenges. He notes that the current fee-for-service payment structure for doctors, which relies on fees for one-time services, does not adequately incentivize relocation to smaller communities compared to a potential "capitation" model that pays for serving a specified population. Lewis warns that municipal intervention can lead to counterproductive "bidding wars," where competing localities raise financial incentives to attract the same limited pool of physicians without increasing the overall supply of medical professionals.

Political and Administrative Responses

The involvement of local governments in health-care delivery has prompted divergent responses from provincial political actors, reflecting different interpretations of jurisdictional responsibility. Josie Osborne, who served as the provincial health minister until August 2026, characterized the municipal efforts as positive collaborations. She argued that a strong local health system is an economic development strategy, comparable to supporting small businesses, and asserted that the province already supports at least eight specific physician recruitment programs for rural communities.

Conversely, Lisa Lapointe, a Green Party candidate, described the situation as municipalities stepping in to fill gaps left by the provincial system. She proposed that each riding establish an "integrated community health-care centre" to address practitioner burnout. The Conservative Party of BC declined to comment, stating its candidates were focused on campaigning.

Within Grand Forks, the long-term sustainability of the arrangement remains contested. Mayor Everett Baker, who views the spending as a necessary economic driver to retain residents and retirees, stated that the partnership is a temporary measure until the province addresses systemic issues. His political challenger, Kirk Duff, a former mayor of Castlegar, expressed concern over the "casual downloading" of provincial responsibilities onto local tax bases. Duff noted that while the current program is "better than doing nothing," he preferred the long-term facility planning seen in Castlegar and warned that using property tax revenue for health-care costs is an irregular practice that must be scrutinized when the current contract expires in the spring.