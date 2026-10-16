US prioritises trade ties with India despite frictions over Russian oil and tariffs

The United States has reaffirmed that strengthening trade and commercial linkages with India remains a strategic priority, according to US Ambassador Sergio Gor. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, Gor emphasised that India continues to be a trusted partner, signaling a commitment to economic deepening despite geopolitical frictions.

A critical point of contention-India's continued procurement of Russian crude oil-was addressed by the envoy. Gor clarified that US sanctions are intended as a diplomatic lever to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a resolution, rather than a punitive mechanism against purchasing nations. He noted that the US administration acknowledges the structural dependencies of countries relying on Russian energy, stating that President Trump does not expect an immediate or overnight cessation of energy imports that could destabilize domestic power supplies.

These diplomatic overtures precede the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose trip next week is expected to focus on expanding energy cooperation and bilateral economic ties. This will be Rubio's second visit to India this year, and Gor indicated that further high-level cabinet visits are planned for the coming months to sustain the momentum.

The reassurance comes at a time of perceived volatility in the bilateral relationship. Tensions have recently been exacerbated by the US administration's tariff policies and its diplomatic engagement with Pakistan. Furthermore, the Indian government recently registered its protest against Vice President JD Vance's "deeply offensive" characterisation of foreign professionals in the US software industry as "indentured servants," a remark that resonated poorly given the scale of the Indian tech diaspora.

Despite these frictions, the economic trajectory appears cautiously optimistic. India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar indicated that negotiations for a trade deal are "heading towards a landing point," suggesting that a concrete agreement may be within reach. This sentiment was echoed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who described the current state of US-India ties as "very good," focusing on the pragmatic necessity of trade stability over political rhetoric.