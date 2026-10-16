Defence Ministry signs ₹4,106 crore deals for IAF satellite capability and Navy torpedoes

The Ministry of Defence has formalised two procurement contracts totaling ₹4,106 crore, aimed at strengthening the strategic communication infrastructure of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The first agreement, valued at ₹2,563 crore, focuses on the acquisition of the GSAT-7C communication satellite capability for the IAF. The contract was signed with New Space India Limited (NSIL), the commercial wing of the Department of Space. This indigenously developed system is designed to provide a secure, resilient, and seamless communication network for IAF assets, directly enhancing the operational effectiveness of aerial platforms through dedicated satellite links.

Simultaneously, the Ministry signed a ₹1,543 crore deal with the state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes. The Varunastra is an electrically propelled weapon system specifically engineered to engage enemy submarines in both deep and shallow water environments.

Technically, the Varunastra torpedo weighs approximately 1,850 kg and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 40 knots with an operational range of roughly 40 kilometres. Since its induction into the Indian Navy in 2016, the system has been deployable from both surface ships and submarines, providing a critical deterrent in regional maritime security.

These acquisitions represent a transition from design and testing to the procurement and operational deployment stage, ensuring that the IAF's command-and-control links and the Navy's underwater strike capabilities are scaled to meet current security requirements.