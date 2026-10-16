Guyana Defence Force helicopter search limited to coast by single-engine safety rules

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) began deploying aviation assets within minutes of receiving a distress signal linked to the MV Barima, a Commission of Inquiry heard in recent testimony. Lieutenant Colonel Anson Weekes, testifying regarding the military response to the incident, outlined the immediate logistical and operational steps taken by the Air Corps in the early hours of July 19, 2026.

According to Lt Col Weekes, he was awakened by a telephone call shortly after midnight from Lt Col Joslyn Assanah, the Commanding Officer of the GDF Air Corps, who reported an emergency. Weekes immediately began preparations for an aircraft sortie. The mission initially involved transporting a drone team from Base Camp Ayanganna to the scene before proceeding with broader search operations. A helicopter, piloted by Weekes and co-piloted by Captain Andio Crawford, took off at approximately 01:45 and landed at Hampton Court on the Essequibo Coast around 02:15.

The primary objective of this initial deployment, as described by the military witness, was to conduct coastline reconnaissance to locate possible survivors. However, the scope of the search was constrained by technical and regulatory limits. Lt Col Weekes explained that the single-engine nature of the helicopter, combined with safety requirements established by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, prevented the crew from flying directly to the offshore location where the incident was suspected to have occurred. The flight path was therefore restricted to the coastal perimeter.

Despite conducting an overnight reconnaissance operation, the crew did not identify any confirmed survivors. Upon returning to Hampton Court, the team remained on standby until daybreak, during which time they supported additional search efforts. Later on July 19, Lt Col Weekes received instructions concerning the deployment of assets from the Regional Security System based in Barbados.

Corroborating these details, Captain Andio Crawford confirmed the operational limitations that kept the aircraft away from the deep-sea area during the initial flight. He further testified that subsequent coastal reconnaissance missions were carried out between July 21 and August 2. During these later sorties, the crew observed floating items in the water, including a life jacket, though no survivors were recovered or sighted.

The testimony provides the Commission of Inquiry with a detailed account of the timeline, the specific aircraft used, and the operational boundaries that shaped the GDF's initial and subsequent search efforts for the MV Barima.