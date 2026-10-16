Commission of Inquiry testimony places MV Barima wreckage 3 miles from initial AIS coordinates

Testimony before the Commission of Inquiry into the MV Barima ferry disaster has established that the location of the sunken vessel was identified 3 hours and 26 minutes after its Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) transmitted a distress signal. Captain Learie Barclay, a former Guyana Defence Force pilot who responded to the scene, provided these timing details based on evidence from his flight logs and radio communications.

According to earlier testimony from air traffic control personnel, the EPIRB signal was first received by the Cheddi Jagan International Airport control tower at 10:43 p. m. on July 19. Mr. Barclay stated that he was contacted by Captain Gerry Gouveia Sr. at 12:16 a. m. regarding the distressed ferry. He subsequently traveled from his home in Georgetown to the airport and departed for the search area at 1:36 a. m. alongside colleague pilot Captain Gerry Gouveia Jr. and Roraima Airways Manager Mr. Cheung, who served as the spotter.

While en route, Mr. Barclay tuned the aircraft's radio receiver to 1.5 megahertz and detected an emergency signal that intensified as the aircraft approached the target area. At 2:09 a. m., Mr. Cheung reported sighting three flares. Mr. Barclay confirmed that the radio signal was strongest at the precise moment the flares were visible, indicating the probable location of the vessel's occupants. He noted that prior to this sighting, the crew did not visually confirm the ferry but relied on the converging radio and visual data.

During cross-examination by Commission of Inquiry lawyer Arudranauth Gossai, Mr. Barclay explained the basis for their determination. "Because survival gear, one of the major components of survival gear, are flares. So, if an aircraft goes down, or a boat goes down, the occupants of the vessel will fire flares to indicate their location. That's an international symbol of distress," he stated. The coordinates of the flares were subsequently relayed to the Maritime Administration, President Irfaan Ali, and National Security Adviser Captain Gerry Gouveia Sr.

The pilot testified that the actual location of the flares and the EPIRB signal was approximately three miles further offshore than the coordinates initially provided by the control tower's Automatic Identification System (AIS) centre. He attributed this discrepancy to potential drifting of the vessel. According to software analysis mentioned in his testimony, the flares were observed roughly 4.9 nautical miles from where the boat was ultimately found. Mr. Barclay clarified that the aircraft lacked advanced detection equipment, such as forward-looking infrared systems, which would have allowed for the detection of persons in the water. "We didn't have things like a forward-looking infrared or so on that could have detected the warm bodies swimming or floating underwater, holding onto something and so all we could see were flares at night. That's all we were capable of doing," he said. On the return flight to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, the crew was informed that rescue operations were underway.