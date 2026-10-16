Coast Guard captain testifies MV Barima response took four hours

Lieutenant (Coastguard) Rolwyn Heywood testified before the Commission of Inquiry (COI) that Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard vessels reached the scene of the MV Barima sinking approximately two hours after the initial distress alert was received by air traffic control. The testimony, delivered on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, provides specific timestamps regarding the response timeline and the operational decisions made by the GDF Shahoud crew.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Sergey Vyugin is licensed under All rights reserved Patrol boat with border guards on the water among the reeds

According to Heywood, the distress alert was received by the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) air traffic control tower at 10:51 PM on July 18. He stated that he contacted personnel at the Pomeroon floating base, identified as the closest station to the incident site, at 11:11 PM, instructing them to proceed immediately toward the source of the Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) signals. While Heywood confirmed that the Pomeroon base was the nearest point of origin for the response, he did not provide the exact distance between the base and the location of the ferry mishap.

The response timeline has become a focal point of inquiry. Heywood explained that he and other Coast Guard personnel, including a nurse, departed the Coast Guard headquarters in Ruimveldt, Georgetown, at 3:30 AM and arrived in the area at 7:30 AM. At that time, five other Coast Guard vessels were already conducting search and rescue operations. When questioned by COI lawyer Arudrunauth Gossai regarding the duration of the deployment, Heywood attributed the time taken to the size of the GDF Shahoud, noting that it is a large vessel requiring time to get underway. He defended the four-hour response window as reasonable, citing the necessity to verify the nature of the distress and mobilize crew members from their private residences over a two-hour period. Heywood argued that deploying the vessel without full manpower risked becoming a casualty themselves and that immediate deployment without verification could have resulted in wasted resources if the alert had been erroneous.

Upon arrival, Heywood reported encountering three empty life rafts in rough waters, with sea swells occurring at intervals of four to seven seconds. He detailed initial contact with a fishing boat captained by Haresh Singh, whose crew requested medical assistance for 11 survivors aboard. Because two police officers were already on board the fishing vessel, Heywood instructed the captain to proceed to shore to assist the survivors, deeming the presence of law enforcement sufficient to manage the immediate evacuation. He stated that this decision was made to allow the Coast Guard to focus on broader coordination.

Heywood described the role of the GDF Shahoud upon reaching the scene as the coordination of activities among six Coast Guard vessels and an estimated 12 civilian vessels. He noted that smaller craft, including Singh's fishing vessel, were already conducting searches for bodies before the larger vessel's arrival. Heywood's testimony comes as the COI continues to examine the circumstances that led to the sinking of the MV Barima, which was traveling from Georgetown to Parika with 179 passengers and crew aboard.