Cambridge receives £3.4m for AI-designed vaccine components

University of Cambridge researchers have received a £3.4m government grant to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology for creating flexible vaccine components. The project, led by Professor Jonathan Heeney at the Department of Veterinary Medicine's Laboratory of Viral Zoonotics, is a three-year joint effort with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Cambridge spin-out company DIOSynVax.

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The funding is part of a wider £54m national investment across 18 projects, co-funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra). The broader programme aims to prepare for future disease outbreaks, protect food supplies, and curb antimicrobial resistance.

Addressing the limits of traditional vaccines

Current animal vaccines are typically derived from older versions of a virus. While effective against known strains, they can fail to protect against mutated variants that emerge later. The new approach seeks to overcome this by using AI to analyse decades of viral sequence data. This allows the team to design synthetic vaccine antigens that can be rapidly deployed against emerging zoonotic and animal disease threats without starting from scratch for each new pathogen.

Professor Heeney, who is also the founder of DIOSynVax, explained that many significant infectious disease threats arise at the interface of animal and human populations. "Artificial intelligence is transforming our ability to anticipate viral evolution and design vaccines proactively rather than reactively," he said. "Our goal is to create broadly protective vaccine antigens that can be plugged into different animal and human vaccine platforms."

Evidence from recent influenza research

The practical application of this methodology is illustrated in a recent study published in the Journal of Virology by Professor Heeney's team, DIOSynVax, and APHA. The research demonstrated how computationally designed influenza vaccines provide broad protection in pigs.

In the trial, a synthetic antigen protected pigs against a target strain of influenza as well as a wide range of other human and swine flu viruses. The vaccine significantly reduced viral shedding following infection with a swine-origin H1N1 virus, performing comparably to a conventional strain-matched vaccine. Crucially, it provided heterologous protection and broader immune recognition across diverse influenza strains.

This is particularly relevant to biosecurity, as pigs can simultaneously contract bird, pig, and human flu viruses. This mixing capability allows for the creation of new variants, a dynamic observed during the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Parallel work on antimicrobial resistance

Colleagues in the Department of Veterinary Medicine are also contributing to another project under the £54m investment, focused on reducing antibiotic use in UK farming. This work is part of the AMAST (Antimicrobial Resistance in Agrifood Systems Transdisciplinary) Network, which involves 13 research organisations, farmers, vets, and government partners focusing on swine and cattle health.

Professor Dan Tucker, professor of veterinary public health, noted that having the department represented on multiple projects allows it to combine strengths in vaccine design, livestock infectious diseases, and antimicrobial resistance research.

The funding follows a government report that praised advances at the intersection of AI and life sciences. The report highlighted that a Cambridge team had previously developed the first entirely AI-designed vaccine intended to provide broad-spectrum protection against entire viral families, including coronaviruses, influenza, and viral haemorrhagic fevers such as Ebola.