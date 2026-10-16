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Bolton ranks among top Greater Manchester boroughs for retirement

World » Europe » UK

Bolton has been identified as one of the most suitable locations in Greater Manchester for older residents, according to an index by care home operator Lovett Care.

The Twilight Years Capitals index, which evaluated 294 English districts, ranked Bolton fourth within the city region and 132nd nationally. The assessment relied on 37 different measures categorised across health, care, transport, housing and living costs, environment, and community.

Access to nature and healthcare

The borough received the highest environment score in Greater Manchester. Data shows that 42.2 per cent of Bolton residents live within reach of accessible woodland, the highest proportion recorded in the region.

Healthcare accessibility also featured strongly, with Bolton placing third in Greater Manchester for health services. The study found that 84.4 per cent of GP appointments in the borough are attended on the same or next day.

Regional comparisons

Stockport emerged as the highest-ranking area in Greater Manchester, placing 64th nationally with a total score of 66.4 out of 100. Stockport led the region in both health scores and transport provision.

Trafford and Wigan followed in second and third place, ranking 76th and 82nd nationally respectively. While Trafford was noted for community and safety, Wigan performed best in terms of housing and living costs.

At the lower end of the regional scale, Manchester ranked 10th in Greater Manchester and 279th overall. The city's position was affected by lower scores regarding housing, living costs, community, and safety. Salford ranked ninth, with Bury, Oldham, and Rochdale placing fifth, sixth, and seventh.

"As people get closer to retirement age, they can start to focus more on what they want from where they live, whether that is access to nature, a thriving social scene, or good community services,” said Cathryn Fairhurst, managing director of operations at Lovett Care.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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