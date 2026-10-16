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Durham PCC Joy Allen backs specialist rape courts with fixed trial dates and separate entrances

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Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen has responded to the implementation of specialist courts for rape and serious sexual offences across England and Wales. The operational changes require every Crown Court to prioritize these cases over the next two years, establishing specific procedural standards that distinguish them from general criminal proceedings.

The reforms introduce concrete modifications to court infrastructure and scheduling. Defendants and victims will use separate private entrances and waiting rooms to avoid contact. Previously, many sexual offence cases were placed on "floating lists,” where trial dates could be changed at short notice due to court availability. Under the new regime, trials are subject to fixed dates, removing the procedural flexibility that often contributed to delays.

Court staff are required to undergo trauma-informed training, altering the standard operational protocol for handling victims during court processes. Allen, who has campaigned for these changes since her election in 2021, described the reforms as a correction to a system previously characterized by adjournments and inefficiency.

The Commissioner's office has previously submitted written requests to senior judicial and government figures, including the late Baroness Newlove, Lord Justice Edis, and Sir Brian Leveson. These communications proposed a "top ten” list of requirements, including the specific separation of entrances and the elimination of "floater trials” to reduce backlog.

The specialist court model is part of a broader governmental objective to reduce violence against women and girls within a decade. Allen's Police, Crime and Justice Plan for County Durham and Darlington cites these reforms as fulfilling a pledge to provide a "first-class service” for victims and to ensure consistent protection of rights under the Victims' Code.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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