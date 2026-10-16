UK Government to review airport drop-off charges after Bournemouth fee rises to £8

The UK Government is reviewing airport drop-off charges following a series of price increases at terminals across the country.

Photo: airliners.net by Kenneth Iwelumo is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License Heathrow Airport

At Glasgow Airport, the fee rose by £1 in February, bringing the cost of a 15-minute drop-off to £7. Similar adjustments have been made at other hubs: Edinburgh Airport charges have increased from £6 to £8.50, while Bournemouth Airport raised its fees from £5 to £8, aligning it with the rates at Leeds Bradford and London City airports.

The Department for Transport stated the review is necessary to ensure travel remains accessible and that passengers are treated fairly.

The RAC, which analysed the pricing trends in July, has campaigned against these increases. Rod Dennis, senior policy officer at the RAC, noted that four-in-five drivers surveyed view the charges as a "rip-off," with only 10% of respondents understanding the reasoning behind the pricing structures.

Industry representatives argue that the fees serve a dual purpose: managing traffic congestion and encouraging the use of more sustainable transport options. Karen Dee, chief executive of Airports UK, highlighted a structural difference between domestic and international aviation, noting that while many airports outside the UK are publicly owned and receive state subsidies or tax exemptions, UK airports are generally privately owned and pay full commercial tax rates.

Airports UK maintains that terminals provide a variety of options for passengers, including free drop-off points, and contends that current methods for managing air pollution and traffic flow are effective.