MRP submits 816-unit high-rise plan for M32 Houlton Street

Developers MRP have submitted planning applications to transform a former retail park on Houlton Street into a high-density residential hub. The site, situated at the first set of traffic lights for drivers entering Bristol from the M32, will be anchored by a 25-storey tower block designed to house 564 students.

Building composition and capacity

The proposal increases the total number of planned dwellings from an earlier estimate of 750 to 816 units. The development is split across three primary structures:

Student Accommodation: A 25-storey tower providing 564 purpose-built student beds.

A 25-storey tower providing 564 purpose-built student beds. Private Rental: A 12-storey block comprising 129 build-to-rent apartments (82 one-bed, 40 two-bed, and seven three-bed units).

A 12-storey block comprising 129 build-to-rent apartments (82 one-bed, 40 two-bed, and seven three-bed units). Affordable Housing: A nine-storey block containing 39 apartments for social rent via a housing association, alongside 14 six-bedroom shared living units.

Ground-level integration

The ground floor of the nine-storey block is designated for commercial use, specifically providing a permanent facility for Trojan Fitness gym, which currently operates out of the former Staples stationery store on the site.

City entrance landscape

The Houlton Street scheme forms part of the wider Frome Gateway regeneration. Combined with recently approved high-rise student flats near the Cabot Circus car park and other planned developments along the M32 corridor, the project will establish a continuous line of tall buildings on the left-hand side for motorists entering the city centre.

The application is currently with Bristol City Council, with a decision expected in early 2025.