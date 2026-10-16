Police committee rejects SAPS' 90-day forensic benchmark

On 14 October 2026, the South African Police Service (SAPS) faced a procedural challenge from the Police Portfolio Committee over the metric it uses to report forensic performance. Committee Chairperson Ian Cameron rejected the SAPS' use of a 90-day processing target for DNA profiles, stating that this figure conflicts with the statutory 30-day deadline established by the National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board (DNA Board). Cameron argued that the police department's choice of a longer timeframe artificially distorts the scale of the national forensic backlog, which currently stands at nearly 250,000 unprocessed exhibits.

The discrepancy emerged during the committee's review of the Budgetary Review and Recommendation Report (BRRR) for the SAPS and other oversight bodies. Akhona Ndlela, presenting for the DNA Board, reported that only 1.5% of DNA profiles generated in the 2025/26 financial year were finalised within the legally prescribed 30-day window. In contrast, SAPS data suggests a more favorable completion rate because it measures success against the non-statutory 90-day benchmark. The committee, after deliberation, aligned with the DNA Board's position, concluding that the 90-day metric skews oversight figures and must not be used to assess compliance with legislative requirements.

Impact on Investigations and Judicial Processes

The procedural delay carries direct consequences for the criminal justice system. Cameron warned that unprocessed crime-scene samples jeopardize active investigations. If forensic reports are not generated in time, cases can be struck off the roll, and detectives may lose the evidentiary basis for their work. This risk is particularly acute in gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide cases, where time-sensitive evidence is often critical for securing arrests and successful prosecutions.

While the SAPS consumed 100% of its budget in the last financial year, performance indicators suggest a mismatch between expenditure and operational output. The Auditor-General's report, presented to Parliament on 2 October 2026, highlighted severe pressure on detective capacity. Of 3,294 detectives, 1,227 have five years or less of service, and some officers are managing between 600 and 800 dockets each. Cameron challenged the official narrative of high conviction rates, noting that these figures are often calculated only on cases that reach court, rather than against the total number of reported murders. He stated that input metrics do not always translate into tangible safety outputs for communities.

Committee Mandate and Institutional Accountability

The committee's BRRR covers six institutions responsible for policing and civilian oversight: the SAPS, the DNA Board, the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS), the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira), and the Office of the DPCI Judge. Cameron emphasized that the committee's role extends beyond recording institutional shortcomings; it must identify specific changes, assign responsibility, and set timelines for evidence of progress.

Regarding the DNA Board, the committee noted a prioritization of GBVF cases for court enrolment, with 7,182 cases prioritized in the last year, a decrease from 20,492 in 2022/23. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has assured the board that this decline has not adversely affected the timely progression of these matters, as the number of prioritized cases still exceeds the NPA's requests. For the CSPS, the committee demanded proof that its oversight recommendations on domestic violence monitoring are producing tangible improvements at police stations. On the Ipid, the committee acknowledged 84 reported criminal convictions but stressed the need for scrutiny of outstanding cases and financial controls. Finally, for Psira, the committee insisted that recovery efforts must result in actual financial recovery and credible consequence management.

Cameron concluded that the adoption of these reports commits the committee to follow-through. The central test of institutional authority, he stated, is whether victims' concerns are addressed, public funds are translated into effective policing, and communities become safer through measurable institutional action.