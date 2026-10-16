Turkmenistan Power Line: First link to Kabul is about to electrify Afghanistan

Construction of a 500 kV power transmission line connecting Turkmenistan to Kabul is expected to be completed within the next ten months, according to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), as reported by TOLOnews.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Power lines in the field

The project involves establishing a physical link between the Turkmen grid and the Afghan network, with the current stage of work focusing on the connection to Pul-i-Khumri. This line serves as the primary infrastructure for transporting electricity from Turkmen production sites into the Afghan domestic distribution system.

Regional Grid Integration

The Turkmenistan project is one of four planned 500 kV transmission corridors aimed at increasing power imports into Afghanistan. These projects, which include links with Uzbekistan, Iran, and Tajikistan, are designed to handle capacities ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 MW.

While discussions continue regarding the Iranian and Tajik corridors, active construction is currently limited to the Turkmen and Uzbek lines. Specifically, DABS and Uzbek officials are negotiating the acceleration of the Surkhan-Dashti Alwan line, which has a planned capacity of 1,000 MW.