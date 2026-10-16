World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Turkmenistan Power Line: First link to Kabul is about to electrify Afghanistan

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

Construction of a 500 kV power transmission line connecting Turkmenistan to Kabul is expected to be completed within the next ten months, according to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), as reported by TOLOnews.

Power lines in the field
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Power lines in the field

The project involves establishing a physical link between the Turkmen grid and the Afghan network, with the current stage of work focusing on the connection to Pul-i-Khumri. This line serves as the primary infrastructure for transporting electricity from Turkmen production sites into the Afghan domestic distribution system.

Regional Grid Integration

The Turkmenistan project is one of four planned 500 kV transmission corridors aimed at increasing power imports into Afghanistan. These projects, which include links with Uzbekistan, Iran, and Tajikistan, are designed to handle capacities ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 MW.

While discussions continue regarding the Iranian and Tajik corridors, active construction is currently limited to the Turkmen and Uzbek lines. Specifically, DABS and Uzbek officials are negotiating the acceleration of the Surkhan-Dashti Alwan line, which has a planned capacity of 1,000 MW.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Wolf vs. Lynx: the US Army tests two contenders to replace the Bradley
Columnists
Wolf vs. Lynx: the US Army tests two contenders to replace the Bradley
Potato Processed Cheese Soup with Crispy Sausage Chips
Recipes & Food
Potato Processed Cheese Soup with Crispy Sausage Chips
Hijab dispute strains Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey and Iran
Asia
Hijab dispute strains Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey and Iran
Popular
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet

A routine State Department appointment has gone viral, but the focus isn't on the new Special Envoy's mission, but rather her striking appearance and unconventional background.

Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Rare Coin Auction: A 1792 Masterpiece Fetches Millions
Orcas vs. boats: Why killer whales attack vessels and what makes them so difficult to stop
Hoodye Hydrangea Paniculata: Why It Blooms Reliably After Winter Dieback Oksana Anikina Stake Dahlia 'Kelvin Floodlight' Before Tuber Planting to Prevent Root Damage Marina Lebedeva Trump Administration Reinstates Some ACA Enrollees Removed in Mass Disenrollment Andrey Mihayloff
Estonia weighs cutting gas pipeline to Russia's Kaliningrad enclave
Who will pay for the EU’s future? Budget battle exposes divisions among 27 states
State Department Condemns Legal Action Against Lebanese Ambassador Over Contact With Israel
State Department Condemns Legal Action Against Lebanese Ambassador Over Contact With Israel
Last materials
Turkmenistan Power Line: First link to Kabul is about to electrify Afghanistan
SCO endorses Khujand Declaration on Eternal Peace
Singapore's KyT Transport director jailed five days for bribing site manager to dump chicken compost
Hoodye Hydrangea Paniculata: Why It Blooms Reliably After Winter Dieback
Stake Dahlia 'Kelvin Floodlight' Before Tuber Planting to Prevent Root Damage
Trump Administration Reinstates Some ACA Enrollees Removed in Mass Disenrollment
OCC Finds Top Banks Closed Accounts Based on Political, Religious, or Business Activities
Moscow's iconic Rizhsky Market to be replaced by sail-shaped high-rise towers
Autonomous Drones Replace Ground Transport for Sakhalin Fish Caviar
Potato Processed Cheese Soup with Crispy Sausage Chips
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.