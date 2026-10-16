SCO endorses Khujand Declaration on Eternal Peace

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become the first international body to formally support the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Peace. The announcement was made on October 13 by SCO Deputy Secretary-General Ahmad Saidmurodzoda during a high-level session of the Geneva Peace Forum.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ SCO

The endorsement follows the March 31, 2025, summit in Khujand, which brought together the leaders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. According to Saidmurodzoda, the agreements reached during the summit are designed to strengthen mutual trust and good-neighborly relations within Central Asia.

A critical component of this regional stabilization is the signing of the Treaty on the Meeting Point of State Borders between the three nations. Saidmurodzoda specifically highlighted the resolution of border disputes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as a successful model for settling contentious issues through direct bilateral engagement.

The diplomat contextualized these developments within the broader framework of the SCO, noting that since the 2021 Dushanbe summit, Central Asia has been designated as the "core" of the Organization. This shift in status is reflected in the region's increasing impact on the organization's policy agenda.

The structural weight of Central Asian influence was evidenced during the 2025 SCO summit in Tianjin: out of 91 total proposals submitted during the meeting, 42 were introduced by the heads of state from Central Asian countries.