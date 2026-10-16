Singapore's KyT Transport director jailed five days for bribing site manager to dump chicken compost

Kee Yuet Ting, 40, director of KYT Transport, was sentenced to five days' jail on October 15, 2026, following his guilty plea to a corruption charge. The court determined that Kee attempted to bribe a site manager to facilitate the illegal disposal of ten lorry loads of chicken compost in Tuas. His company handles the transport of soil and compost, and the incident involved material collected from two egg farms.

The sequence of events began on June 21, 2024, when Kee collected the compost and attempted to deposit it at a vegetable farm. After being refused, he located a site near a National Environment Agency (NEA) waste management facility that was being used as a storage area for construction materials by an engineering company. Kee offered the site manager $50 per lorry load to dispose of the foul-smelling material. Although the manager initially rejected the offer on the grounds that it was illegal, he eventually agreed after repeated requests.

On June 22, 2024, six lorry loads were dumped at the site. The manager used an excavator to dig a pit for the compost, which was subsequently covered with fresh sand. On June 23, 2024, Kee arranged for four additional loads. The unauthorized nature of the dumping was discovered by the engineering company that leased the site while the third of these additional loads was being discharged.

Upon discovery, the site manager contacted Kee, who halted the delivery of the fourth lorry and ordered other lorries to retrieve the previously dumped compost. The NEA was notified and inspected the area on June 26, 2024, but officers found no remaining compost as it had already been removed. Kee did not pay the agreed bribe to the site manager. The manager was separately convicted and jailed in June for his role in the incident. Under the Penal Code, Kee faced a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment and a fine of $100,000 for corruption.