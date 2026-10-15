OCC Finds Top Banks Closed Accounts Based on Political, Religious, or Business Activities

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) released a report on Wednesday concluding that the nine largest national banks it supervises have policies that influenced decisions to close accounts or restrict services based on customers' political, religious, or business activities. The agency reviewed 100,000 complaints and hundreds of specific bank decisions made between 2020 and September 2025. This review was conducted pursuant to a 2025 executive order issued by President Donald Trump, which directed federal banking regulators to identify financial institutions that declined business with clients due to their views.

Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan V. Gould stated that fair access to financial services is a mandate, not a slogan. The report identifies specific instances where banks restricted services for legal or regulatory reasons, such as detecting fraudulent activity or overdrawn accounts, but also found cases driven by non-financial criteria. One documented case involves WePay, a payment processor acquired by JPMorgan Chase in 2017 and now defunct. The OCC found that WePay closed the accounts of several merchants selling MAGA- or Trump-related items. A JPMorgan spokesperson responded that the bank's policies prohibit discrimination based on political or religious views, stating that WePay's processes "did not meet our expectations," that the issue was identified and corrected, and that the business no longer operates.

Industry and Regulatory Context

The OCC's findings indicate that banks also turned away customers due to their specific industries. Businesses involved in oil and gas exploration, coal mining, or firearms faced restrictions on financial services according to the agency's conclusion. The report notes that while some conservatives have argued they are unfairly targeted by financial institutions, the OCC found that some banks also refused to do business with Democratic-leaning organizations. The practice of closing accounts, often referred to as debanking, has been highlighted by cryptocurrency investors who claim their accounts were closed because banks were uncomfortable working with clients in that sector.

Citibank and Wells Fargo, two other major institutions cited in the report, declined to comment directly and pointed to a statement from the Bank Policy Institute, a banking industry trade group. The Institute stated that the banking industry supports fair access to banking services and has worked to ensure government regulations enable banks to serve law-abiding customers. The group added that it supports efforts to establish clear and consistent standards that promote access while maintaining sound risk management, specifically referencing the administration's recent efforts to prioritize supervisory attention on material financial risk rather than reputational risk. The OCC's review process was designed to distinguish between standard risk management procedures and discriminatory practices based on protected characteristics or political affiliation.