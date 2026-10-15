Employment Court rules Wellington Calendar Girls dancers were employees

The Employment Court has ruled that five former dancers at the Calendar Girls club in Wellington were employees rather than independent contractors, reversing the financial and legal structure of their working relationship. This determination shifts the responsibility for employment entitlements and tax obligations from the individuals to the business.

Under the contractor model previously used by the club, the dancers were responsible for paying their own taxes and were denied statutory entitlements, including annual leave and sick leave. The court found that while the parties initially intended to establish a contractor relationship, the actual operation of the business demonstrated an inequality of bargaining power that stripped the workers of the autonomy typical of independent business owners.

Financial and Operational Control

The court's decision was driven by the level of control the club exerted over the dancers' labor. Evidence showed the club set mandatory working hours regardless of client volume and restricted the dancers' ability to work for other agencies or clubs. This restricted their capacity to operate as independent entities in a competitive market.

The financial risk was further shifted to the workers through a reliance on tips for payment and a lack of autonomy over the services sold. Testimony indicated that refusing specific client requests or refusing to strip nude resulted in reprimands, confirming that the workers did not control the terms of their service delivery.

As a result of the ruling, the five dancers are now legally recognized as employees. The court has allowed 21 days for the parties to agree on costs, after which the plaintiffs may lodge their case for compensation and unpaid entitlements if an agreement is not reached.