Madrid School Director Faces Disciplinary Action for Political Letters to Teens

A controversy has erupted in Spain after the administration of a school in the municipality of Villarreal de San Juan sent letters to students aged 14 to 16 urging them to stop the educational process and turn the streets of Madrid into a "nightmare for fascists and supporters of class inequality.”

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Asqueladd, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Madrid, Spain

The trigger for the incident was an indefinite strike by teachers demanding higher salaries and increased funding for education. According to Spanish media reports, the school leadership effectively reproduced the slogans of the student union. The Madrid regional authorities are currently considering disciplinary proceedings against the school director.

While students in Spain have the right to participate in protests, the use of a teacher's administrative authority for political agitation has raised questions. Depending on the specific circumstances, educators may face disciplinary sanctions, although informing students about a lawful strike does not constitute a violation.

Similar conflicts have been observed in Russia. Article 48 of the Federal Law "On Education” explicitly prohibits teachers from using educational activities for political agitation or coercing students to adopt specific beliefs. Violations of this provision can result in disciplinary liability, up to and including dismissal, provided there are legal grounds for such action.

Russian schools have also experienced scandals stemming from teachers' political statements, disputes over patriotic events, and discussions regarding military actions. However, the specific circumstances of these cases vary, and it is not appropriate to equate the discussion of public events with coercing students to participate in political activities.

The perception of the teacher's role has also evolved. In the Soviet school system, educators were viewed as representatives of the state and unquestionable authorities. Over the past few decades, relationships have become less formal, and students have gained more opportunities to openly express disagreement. Nevertheless, claiming that respect for teachers has disappeared would be an exaggeration. As before, much depends on the individual personality of the educator, their professionalism, and their ability to communicate effectively with children.

The Spanish case highlights a distinct issue: teachers hold a unique influence over adolescents who are still forming their own views. Therefore, the role of the school is to teach children to independently evaluate political events rather than turning them into participants in adult conflicts. A teacher's right to hold personal beliefs should not become an obligation for students to share those beliefs.