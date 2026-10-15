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AI Medicine in Chile: A study reveals surprising patient engagement with digital health tools

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Generative AI has become a medical tool for 32.9% of adult residents in Chile, according to the "WIP Chile 5.0: Google versus Doctor" study published by Visión Universitaria UC. The research indicates that more than half of the country's adult population has already utilized these technologies. This shift occurs alongside systemic healthcare disparities, where access to physicians is restricted by budget constraints, long queues, and the physical unavailability of clinics in certain regions.

The study was led by Sergio Godoy of the Universidad Católica (UC) faculty of communications, with contributions from Universidad La Frontera, Universidad Austral, and the Clínica Alemán de Valdivia. Data was gathered via a telephone survey of 744 adults in urbanized areas. Part of the World Internet Project Chile, which has tracked internet usage since 2003, this year's module specifically analyzed the intersection of generative AI-defined as systems creating natural language text to simulate dialogue-and health.

Despite the adoption of AI, physicians remain the primary authority for medical information. 80% of respondents disagreed that the internet alone is sufficient for making informed health decisions, and 65% rejected the notion that search engines resolve health issues faster than a specialist visit. However, 24% noted that online information helps them adhere better to prescribed treatments, and 13% reported feeling more comfortable interacting with a network than with a doctor.

Trust varies by platform. Social networks received the lowest reliability ratings, with 6 out of 10 respondents giving them the minimum score. Search engines are rated higher. Researchers suggest this trend reflects an adaptation to systemic limitations; when direct access to a doctor is difficult, digital interfaces are perceived as more accessible and less intrusive.

Sergio Godoy attributes the rise of chatbot usage to institutional barriers, noting that the interface is more accessible and provides a level of psychological comfort absent in medical institutions. Parallel research by physician Miguel Ángel Carrasco, involving 350 patients in Valdivia, examined "algorithmic mediation"-the process by which systems filter and rank content for users.

Carrasco's findings show that 7 out of 10 patients arrive at appointments after searching symptoms online, often with a self-diagnosis formed via search engines, social media, or AI. In 20% of cases, algorithmic influence is high, with patients trusting online sources over professionals.

The authors describe this as a "pathological information cycle," where repetitive searching delays appropriate medical action. Carrasco warned that algorithms may compromise the continuity of care and treatment adherence, noting that such patients are more likely to change doctors for the same diagnosis or refuse prescribed treatments. The conversational nature of AI creates an illusion of confidence and dialogue that masks a lack of medical expertise, transforming digital tools from mere supplements into factors that actively alter clinical practice.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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