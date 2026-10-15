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Argentina's 2027 Budget Proposal Removes Automatic AUH Indexation

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Argentina's proposed 2027 state budget includes a provision to eliminate the automatic indexation mechanism for the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and family benefits. This detail, highlighted by UNICEF and the civil association ACIJ during a hearing before the Chamber of Deputies' subcommittee on family, childhood, and youth, would remove the current legal requirement to adjust these payments in line with inflation.

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The proposed budget allocates 21.5 trillion pesos to children and youth policies, representing 10.8% of total government spending. While this figure is nominally 7% higher in real terms than the current budget (as of September 2026), UNICEF and ACIJ argue the growth is misleading. They estimate that an additional 1.5 trillion pesos are required to cover indexation obligations through December 2026; factoring this in would bring the real investment for 2027 down to current-year levels.

The impact centers on the structure of the budget: income protection-specifically AUH and family benefits-accounts for 88% of all national spending directed at children and adolescents. Sebastian Weissgraise, a UNICEF specialist in inclusion and monitoring, stated that because of this weight, the evolution of these benefits determines the overall level of national investment in childhood. Removing automatic indexation shifts the determination of benefit amounts from a fixed formula to discretionary political decisions.

Specific sectoral shifts are also detailed in the analysis:

  • Healthcare for children and adolescents is projected to decrease by 13% in real terms, driven by spending cuts for vaccines and transfers to Hospital Garrahan.
  • Education and childcare programs for infants under age three are expected to drop by 16% in real terms.
  • General education funding is projected to rise by 13% in real terms over 2026, primarily due to educational scholarships and the National Plan to Eradicate Illiteracy. ACIJ noted this increase does not fully offset cuts accumulated since 2023.

UNICEF and ACIJ also reported under-utilization of available funds in 2026 across various nutritional, medical, and educational programs. The removal of the AUH indexation remains a pending legislative matter subject to a vote in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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