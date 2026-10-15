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U.S. Says It Does Not Expect India to Immediately Stop Russian Energy Imports

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U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor stated during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi that strengthening economic ties remains a priority for Washington, despite ongoing disagreements over tariff policies and regional security. The U. S. has confirmed its intention to advance trade and business cooperation with New Delhi.

Oil tanker
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sillerkiil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Oil tanker

Gor addressed the specific issue of Indian imports of Russian energy, noting that the Trump administration recognizes the energy dependencies of various nations on Russian resources. The diplomatic position articulated is that Washington does not anticipate an immediate cessation of these purchases, even if new sanctioning laws are enacted.

This diplomatic posture is accompanied by concrete procedural steps: U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India next week. This will be his second trip to the country this year, with the agenda focused on expanding energy cooperation and economic links. According to Gor, visits by other members of the U. S. cabinet are planned for the coming months.

These efforts to maintain a pragmatic course occur amid several factors creating tension in the bilateral agenda. These include tariff disputes, the strengthening of U. S. ties with Pakistan, and recent criticism from the Indian government directed at Vice President J. D. Vance regarding his comments about specialists in India's IT sector.

New Delhi has expressed readiness to continue the dialogue. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal characterized current relations with the United States as "very good.” Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reported gradual progress in trade agreement negotiations, stating that the parties are approaching the final stage of coordinating terms.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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