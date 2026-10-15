Morocco's Competition Council Proposes to Replace Fixed Healthcare Tariffs

Ahmed Rahhou, Chairman of Morocco's Competition Council, has proposed replacing rigid tariff regulations in the private healthcare sector with a market-transparency model. Speaking at an international healthcare policy conference in Marrakech, Rahhou identified the 2006 tariff grid as obsolete and unresponsive to physician qualifications.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kyle Taylor from London, 84 Countries, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Morocco

Under the current system, uniform pricing for both entry-level specialists and experienced professors creates a disconnect between cost and expertise, which Rahhou argues encourages shadow payments and informal practices. To resolve this, the Competition Council proposes decoupling insurance reimbursement from the actual service bill: the state would define a fixed compensation level, while physicians would be permitted to set their own fees.

This mechanism allows patients to see the exact amount of state support and choose a provider based on price and reputation. Rahhou suggests that pricing equilibrium will be reached through supply and demand and professional ethics, noting that artificial price caps in other sectors, such as private education, often lead to a decline in service quality.

While acknowledging the risk of creating a "two-speed" medical system divided by affordability, Rahhou contends that transparency is a higher priority. He noted that patients currently face vulnerability due to undeclared clinic prices and quality levels that only become apparent after hospitalization.

To ensure quality control without overburdening state resources, Rahhou proposed implementing public indicators for technical equipment and service standards. He suggested a regulatory model similar to financial auditing: a body of controllers paid for by the clinics but operating under state-guaranteed standards and methods. The goal of these reforms is to shift decision-making to the patient through open data on price and quality, allowing the market to self-regulate.