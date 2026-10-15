Philippine coffee production may fall below 30,000 metric tons by 2026

The Philippine Coffee Industry Board (PCBI) projects that green coffee production may drop below 30,000 metric tons by 2026, driven by rising temperatures that are rendering traditional low-altitude planting zones unsuitable. According to PCBI head Pasita "Chit" Juan, existing varieties now require altitudes between 1,800 and 2,000 meters to remain viable. Because cultivation above 2,000 meters is virtually nonexistent in the Philippines, the industry faces a critical shortage of available high-altitude land, a vulnerability further compounded by the expected effects of "Super El Niño."

Photo: unsplash.com by Mark Daynes, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Coffee beans

Current production data shows a brief increase in 2025, with green coffee output reaching 35,650 metric tons, up 11.5% from 31,980 tons the previous year. Production remains heavily concentrated in Mindanao, which accounts for 83.63% of the national total, followed by Luzon (9.18%) and Visayas (7.2%). The crop structure is dominated by Robusta, which made up 76.5% of 2025 production (27,272 tons), while Arabica accounted for 16.7% (5,953 tons), Excelsa 5.7% (2,032 tons), and Liberica 1.1% (392 tons).

The domestic capacity gap remains wide, with local production covering only approximately 15% of the annual demand, estimated at 150,000 to 200,000 metric tons. This leaves the country reliant on imports for roughly 81% of its coffee needs. To mitigate climate risks and reduce import dependency, the PCBI and the ASEAN Coffee Federation are promoting a shift toward climate-resilient varieties-Liberica, Excelsa, and Robusta. These varieties can grow at altitudes of 200 to 300 meters, allowing farmers to maintain production in low-lying areas where Arabica is no longer viable.