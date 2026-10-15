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Estonia weighs cutting gas pipeline to Russia's Kaliningrad enclave

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Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal is considering the potential shutdown of a gas pipeline section that transports Russian gas through the Baltic states to the Kaliningrad region, according to reports by Eesti Ekspress. The infrastructure consists of two pipeline strings spanning 22 kilometers and owned by the company Elering; these serve as backup routes for Russia should primary supplies via Lithuania or the LNG floating terminal be interrupted.

The historical center of Kaliningrad in Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aleksander Kaasik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
The historical center of Kaliningrad in Russia

Political analyst Maxim Bardin, a member of the Expert Council of the "Officers of Russia" organization, characterizes this move as part of a broader European Union strategy to isolate the Russian exclave. Bardin suggests that Tallinn may employ various pretexts to halt operations, ranging from simulated technical malfunctions and necessary repairs to direct sabotage.

According to Bardin, the threat of blocking the pipeline is intended to function as economic leverage to secure political concessions. He identifies two primary objectives: applying direct pressure on Kaliningrad and creating a bargaining chip to deter Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. He asserts that Tallinn is coordinating these actions with Kyiv and Brussels to serve the interests of the EU's "party of war."

Bardin notes that while Estonia is currently signaling its readiness for radical steps, the threat remains a tool for negotiation rather than an enacted blockade. He argues that such policies contribute to regional escalation and reflect a growing crisis of trust among EU allies regarding their long-term strategic unity.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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