Kyrgyzstan to Ban Specific Plastic Products and Bags by 2027

Starting January 1, 2027, Kyrgyzstan will implement a ban on the production, sale, and free distribution of certain polymer film bags and plastic products. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision.
The policy shift marks a regulatory move to reduce the volume of plastic waste and mitigate the environmental and health impacts associated with polymer materials. However, the transition introduces a significant structural challenge for the domestic manufacturing sector.
To address this, the Ministry has initiated consultations with domestic enterprises specializing in the production and recycling of plastic tableware and polymer bags. The discussions focused on the technical and economic adaptation of businesses to the new legal requirements.
Key areas of industry transition identified include:
The Ministry noted that the transition must be phased and coordinated. To manage the risks associated with this structural shift, a working group comprising government officials, large-scale producers, and recyclers will be established to refine the implementation process.
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