BC municipal elections set housing and service priorities distinct from provincial power

British Columbia residents face a direct choice on Saturday that determines the physical shape of their neighborhoods and the availability of local services for the next four years. In municipalities across the province, voters are not just selecting political figures; they are choosing the bodies that decide where apartments are permitted, how parks are maintained, and how housing for those without fixed addresses is managed. While a provincial election occurs next week to select the legislative government, this municipal vote focuses on the immediate mechanisms of urban life: water systems, road maintenance, recreation centers, and zoning bylaws.

The Scope of Local Control

The distinction between municipal and provincial power is defined by what each can physically alter or regulate. Municipal councillors hold the authority to determine where specific types of buildings are permitted, a decision that directly influences housing density and availability in their communities. They set budgets for local policing, recreation, and flood protection, and they collaborate with higher levels of government on infrastructure. Conversely, they lack the power to alter hospital wait times or insurance systems, which remain under provincial jurisdiction. For voters in Chilliwack and Vancouver, the scope extends further to include park boards, which manage recreation infrastructure and community parks, while other regions may vote for directors in regional districts or school board trustees.

Allison Habkirk, a local government specialist and former mayor of Central Saanich, illustrates the tangible nature of this authority. "When you wake up in the morning, you turn the water on to brush your teeth: local government," she said. "You get in your car, you drive down the road: local government service. You maybe take your kids to the local rec centre: local government services." This framework positions the municipal council as the direct custodian of the city's physical and service infrastructure, distinct from the broader policy framework established in Victoria.

Voting in Unconventional Situations

A critical mechanism of local democracy ensures that housing status does not disenfranchise voters. The election rules specifically address individuals without fixed addresses, such as those experiencing homelessness or living in recreational vehicles. These residents are eligible to vote by making a solemn declaration, an oath or affirmation made in front of a qualified election official, bypassing the need for identification that proves a current residential address. This provision is designed to include those most affected by housing instability in the decision-making process for their communities.

Standard registration requirements mandate that voters be 18, Canadian citizens, and residents of British Columbia for at least six months. With two exceptions, voters must live in the place where they are voting. However, property owners in a community where they do not reside full-time may vote as non-resident property electors, and those living on First Nations reserves can vote in the nearest municipal or regional district election. These rules create specific pathways for participation that depend on residency or property ties to the jurisdiction.

The Ballot and Its Weight

The ballot itself varies significantly by location. In 23 communities, voters are facing additional questions, including plebiscites, community opinion votes, and referendums. These questions are often non-binding but serve as a direct survey of public sentiment on specific projects or topics. In Vancouver, voters are being asked to answer five such questions. In Richmond, the volume of candidates is so high that voters must mark a double-sided ballot, a logistical detail that underscores the scale of local representation.

For those deciding how to allocate their votes, political scientists suggest focusing on the practical stances of candidates rather than party affiliation, which is less prevalent in local politics. Hamish Telford, a political scientist at the University of the Fraser Valley, advises voters to identify one or two critical issues-such as policing, land-use policies, or housing approaches-and use these as filters. In communities with local slates or parties, these groups can serve as indicators, but voters must still assess individual platforms. Telford notes that in Richmond, where the candidate list is extensive, research is unavoidable: "You're going to have to sit down and figure out what they think."

Collaboration and Competence

Beyond policy stances, the operational capacity of a council is a key factor in urban management. Kimberly Speers, a public administration expert at the University of Victoria, emphasizes the importance of management and collaboration skills. Local councils must work with administrative staff, the private sector on land development, non-profit organizations, and other levels of government. Speers points to recent examples in Kamloops and Harrison Hot Springs, where dysfunctional councils hindered progress on basic issues, as evidence of the need for leaders who engage respectfully and collaboratively.

Speers suggests a practical method for voters to gauge this capability: direct engagement. By contacting candidates with specific questions and observing the tone and speed of their response, voters can assess their willingness and ability to communicate. This interactive test provides insight into a candidate's operational style, a factor that may prove as critical as their policy positions in determining the quality of local governance.

Logistics and Access

Voting on Saturday requires voters to be at a polling station between 8 a. m. and 8 p. m. It is important to note that this day coincides with one of the advance voting days for the provincial election, a scheduling overlap that could cause confusion. Voters are advised to check their local government's website for specific polling station locations, as some larger communities, such as Richmond, require voting at designated sites. If a voter arrives at the wrong location, they should ask a neighbor to hold their place in line while they consult with an election official.

The election represents a four-year commitment to a specific set of local priorities. For the next four years, the chosen representatives will hold the authority to shape the physical and administrative landscape of their communities, making the Saturday vote a direct determinant of local accessibility and service delivery.