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Delhi approves Industrial Policy 2026 to pivot city toward high-tech hub

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The Delhi government has approved the Industrial Policy 2026, a decade-long strategic framework designed to transition the national capital from traditional manufacturing toward a high-value, technology-driven economic hub. To anchor this transition, the administration has earmarked ₹1,000 crore for the Mukhyamantri Udyamshree Yojana, covering a five-year period from FY 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The policy marks a decisive shift in the city's industrial focus, prioritising ten key sectors: Global Capability Centres (GCCs), data centres, advanced manufacturing, R&D, healthcare services, urban logistics, the circular economy, and clean industries. The objective is to move away from polluting units and toward knowledge-based businesses that offer higher productivity and employment quality.

To attract capital, the government has introduced a tiered system of financial incentives. A recurring feature across most priority sectors is a 25% capital investment subsidy, generally capped at ₹10 crore, with a higher ceiling of ₹12 crore for women-led enterprises. This structural bias toward women entrepreneurs is intended to increase female workforce participation and ownership in the industrial sector.

Sector-specific mechanisms include:

  • Digital & Tech Infrastructure: Data centres and GCCs can access up to ₹50-60 crore in digital infrastructure incentives over five years, with substantial rental assistance (40% up to ₹2 crore) to offset the high cost of commercial real estate in the capital.
  • Healthcare: Large-scale hospitals (1,000+ beds) are eligible for significant support up to ₹100 crore, while the policy provides direct incentives for recruiting specialist doctors (₹50,000-₹60,000 per appointment).
  • Logistics & Circular Economy: Warehousing and recycling units receive 25% capital incentives, with specific grants for cold-chain facilities and e-waste management to formalise the city's waste-to-wealth pipeline.
  • MSME Modernisation: To prevent existing small businesses from becoming obsolete, the policy provides 25% assistance for technological upgrades (up to ₹5-7 crore) and rooftop solar installations.

Beyond direct subsidies, the government is addressing the "cost of doing business" through administrative reform. The 'Invest Delhi' agency will act as a single-window clearing house, managing the entire lifecycle from site selection to the disbursal of incentives via the Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal. This move aims to reduce the regulatory friction that often deters high-tech investment in the city.

By leveraging Delhi's proximity to corporate headquarters and its existing pool of skilled graduates, the 2026 policy attempts to redefine the city's role in the national economy-shifting it from a consumption and administrative centre to a production hub for high-tech services and clean industry.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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