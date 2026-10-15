Guyana continues US security cooperation with new INL director

Guyana's Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond has confirmed the continuation of bilateral security efforts with the United States, following a working meeting with Kevin Ogley, who has assumed the role of Director of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) program for Guyana and Suriname.

Photo: Otay Drug Tunnel Discovery by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Drug trafficking tunnel leading to the United States

In a public statement posted on social media on Wednesday, Walrond indicated that the discussions centered on mechanisms for coordinating against narcotics trafficking and transnational criminal networks. She noted that the early-stage engagement was intended to clarify operational priorities and reaffirm the shared objective of protecting citizens in both jurisdictions.

The diplomatic interaction aligns with broader strategic assessments made by US Ambassador Nicole Theriot earlier this year. During a September appearance on the Energy Perspectives podcast, Theriot observed that Guyana's growing economic profile, driven significantly by oil and gas revenues, has increased the country's vulnerability to infiltration by criminal organizations. She stated that Washington views closer cooperation as a necessary measure to increase the operational difficulty for traffickers.

Specific areas of technical cooperation have already been established, focusing on air and maritime domain awareness. The US Department of State has committed US$2 million to a cost-sharing initiative designed to enhance the monitoring of suspected illicit flights within Guyana's airspace. This program is intended to provide authorities with the capability to track and respond to aerial criminal activity more effectively.

In the maritime sector, the United States has provided the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) with a coastal radar system. This equipment supports the monitoring of vessel movements within a defined range of the coastline, facilitating the detection of maritime criminal activity. These measures complement existing collaborative frameworks involving the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), and the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Guyana's engagement extends to multilateral efforts, including the Shield of the Americas, a coalition formed in March 2026 to address narco-terrorism and organized crime in the Western Hemisphere. At the coalition's second meeting, held concurrently with the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, Guyana reaffirmed its commitment to coordinated action. Participating states identified security cooperation, economic development, and multilateral coordination as primary pillars for strengthening regional resilience, while agreeing to pursue measures against designated criminal groups in accordance with their respective domestic and international legal obligations.