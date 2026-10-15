Cardiff and Bristol study finds Flying Start areas saw 40% fewer children taken into care

Children born in Flying Start areas of Wales were 40% less likely to be taken into care by the age of four or five compared with those living in similarly disadvantaged neighbourhoods that did not qualify for the scheme, according to new research from Cardiff University and the University of Bristol.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Bright children's room with books and toys

The study analysed data on more than 126,000 children born between 2012 and 2017 across 16 Welsh local authorities. By comparing areas that narrowly met the criteria for the programme with those that narrowly missed out, the researchers were able to isolate the effect of the early-years support on children from comparable levels of deprivation.

The findings indicate that the programme is associated with a reduction in state intervention. Beyond the decrease in children entering care, the research found a 35% lower likelihood of children in Flying Start areas having a care and support plan.

The impact appears particularly pronounced for families with younger mothers. Among children whose mothers were 21 or under at the time of birth, the rate of becoming looked after was approximately 65% lower in Flying Start areas than in comparable non-eligible areas.

However, the study found no evidence that the programme influenced the number of children placed on the Child Protection Register, suggesting that while the scheme may reduce the likelihood of long-term care proceedings, it does not necessarily alter the initial identification of child protection risks.

Flying Start is a neighbourhood-based initiative operated for around two decades, providing funded part-time childcare, enhanced health visiting, parenting support, and help with speech, language, and communication for families with children under four in Wales' most deprived communities. While its general benefits have been noted, this is the first detailed study to assess its specific impact on social care outcomes.

Removing the barrier to help

Dr Meng Le Zhang, lead author and researcher at Cardiff University's Children's Social Care Research and Development Centre (CASCADE), suggests that the structure of the service itself may be a significant factor in its effectiveness. By locating support within the neighbourhood rather than requiring individual referrals, the programme lowers the threshold for parents to engage.

"Many parents would rather receive services from parenting support that is open to all in a neighbourhood, than be referred and assessed for individual support, which some can find stigmatising,” Dr Zhang said.

The model relies heavily on group-based interventions, including parenting classes, baby massage, and breastfeeding groups. This approach provides not only professional guidance but also social support, allowing parents to connect with others in similar circumstances without the perceived risk of being singled out for assessment.

Dr Zhang noted that this evidence arrives at a time when the Welsh Government, like other administrations across the UK, is reviewing how to meet its childcare pledges. "This is important evidence of a positive impact of neighbourhood-based, joined-up, holistic family support for young families,” she added.

To ensure transparency, the researchers registered their study design before commencing the analysis, detailing their planned approach prior to handling the data.