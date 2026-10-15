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Digital Realty Offers $1,000 Annual Credits to De Soto Residents for Data Center

World » Americas

Digital Realty is offering every household in De Soto, Kansas, $1,000 in utility and property tax credits for 10 years to secure community support for a new data center. The payment is part of a $20 million investment pledged by the Austin, Texas-based developer as it prepares to build on a 280-acre site that will eventually expand to 1,400 acres.

An employee goes through symmetrical rows of server racks in a huge modern data center
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
An employee goes through symmetrical rows of server racks in a huge modern data center

The company stated that the project will generate recurring tax revenue and create 250 permanent jobs for local suppliers and contractors. It also estimated that the initial development phase will support thousands of construction jobs over time. Digital Realty, which has a market value exceeding $67 billion, said it is working with the city to finalize the distribution of the credits to residents.

Andy Power, the company's president and CEO, said in a statement that Digital Realty believes it has a responsibility to help strengthen communities where it builds infrastructure. The firm, whose clients include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Nvidia, framed the offer as a way to address local concerns while advancing its expansion plans.

The financial incentive comes amid rising public opposition to data center construction in the United States. A recent CBS News poll found that more Americans oppose than favor building a new data center in their area, citing fears that such facilities harm the environment, drain local resources, and raise utility costs for neighbors.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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