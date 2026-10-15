State Department Condemns Legal Action Against Lebanese Ambassador Over Contact With Israel

The U. S. State Department issued a sharp condemnation of a legal complaint filed against Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad, accusing Hezbollah-linked actors of attempting to obstruct U. S.-brokered diplomatic channels between Israel and Lebanon. The complaint was submitted to Lebanon's military judiciary by an attorney whom the U. S. government characterized as aligned with the designated terrorist group. It follows a report in Lebanese media stating that Moawad contacted Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter after his son was seriously injured in a vehicle-ramming attack in the West Bank.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by State Department, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ US Department of State

In a statement to CBS News, a State Department spokesperson described the involvement of the military judiciary as embarrassing, noting that Moawad was acting in accordance with the policy of her legitimate government and participating in negotiations led by the United States. The spokesperson urged Lebanese judicial resources to focus on prosecuting operatives who plot against the Lebanese government and people, rather than serving the interests of Hezbollah. The official explicitly called for the repeal of laws and practices that enable the politicized targeting of diplomats while shielding the militant group, stating that the U. S. has no patience for such obstruction.

The diplomatic friction centers on a 1955-era Lebanese anti-normalization law, which originated as part of a broader Arab League boycott of Israel. This statute prohibits contact between Lebanese and Israeli citizens. A diplomatic source told CBS News that the law is outdated and has effectively become a tool used by Hezbollah to suppress individuals seeking peace and normalized relations with Israel. The U. S. administration's criticism directly references this legal framework, which currently provides the basis for the military court's involvement in the ambassador's case.

Implementation of Diplomatic Talks and Legal Barriers

The legal challenge to the ambassador comes amidst a sustained effort by the Trump administration to reduce tensions between two nations that remain formally at war. In April, Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the first direct diplomatic talks between Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors in decades. During these meetings, the diplomats sat alongside their American counterparts, an arrangement that drew public criticism from Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon.

Following these initial talks, the two countries signed a framework agreement in June intended to establish a path toward lasting peace. The agreement outlines a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, contingent upon the disarmament of Hezbollah and the deployment of Lebanese government forces. However, the implementation of this framework has stalled due to disagreements over the sequencing of these steps and the verification mechanisms required to ensure compliance. The most recent formal round of negotiations in Rome concluded in August without a breakthrough, though the ambassadors met again at the State Department in September. Another round of negotiations is currently expected to take place in Rome later this month.