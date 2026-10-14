Power Outages in Carabobo Exceed 12 Hours, Triggering Protests

Residents of Central Tacarigua in the Carlos Arvelo municipality of Carabobo state report power outages lasting more than 12 hours a day, a situation that has triggered a series of protests in the region since late September.

Disruptions and related public actions have been documented across several other municipalities in Carabobo, including Guacara, San Joaquin, Puerto Cabello, and Montalbán. Within the Greater Valencia area, outages have been noted in the Los Guayotes, Valencia, Naguanagua, San Diego, and Libertador sectors.

The most significant wave of protests occurred on September 30, marked by road blockades and the burning of tires. Authorities have not officially presented the technical cause for these prolonged outages in the affected areas.