U.S. Demands Lebanon Repeal Law Used to Prosecute Ambassador Over Israeli Contact

The U. S. State Department has issued a sharp critique of Lebanon's legal system, accusing Beirut of deliberately sabotaging the diplomatic process by prosecuting its own diplomat. The friction centers on a 1955 law that prohibits Lebanese citizens from contacting representatives of Israel. Washington is demanding the immediate repeal of this statute, viewing it as a tool of political pressure that blocks peace efforts in the Middle East.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Darya Aslamova Lebanon

The institutional crisis stems from a case before Lebanon's Military Court, the body handling national security matters. The lawsuit was filed against Nida Hamad Moawad, Lebanon's ambassador to Washington, due to her correspondence with her Israeli counterpart, Yehiel Levti. In their exchange, Moawad expressed condolences to Levti following the injury of his son in a terrorist attack.

The State Department defended the diplomat, emphasizing that her actions were part of Beirut's official policy and were coordinated with Washington. U. S. officials assert that the lawsuit was initiated by a lawyer linked to the Hezbollah movement, with the specific aim of discrediting the negotiation process.

For Lebanon, whose economy is in deep crisis, the potential collapse of diplomatic agreements carries significant risks. U. S. demands to remove barriers to normalization are tied to the implementation of a broader peace framework. A breakdown in these diplomatic arrangements could result in the suspension of the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, increased investment uncertainty due to a lack of security guarantees, and potential sanctions pressure if the pursuit of diplomats for U. S.-initiated contacts complicates relations with Western financial institutions.

The negotiating environment is further complicated by the fact that the two sides signed a framework agreement in June. This document outlined the disarmament of Hezbollah and the deployment of regular Lebanese government forces in the south. However, practical implementation has stalled amid disputes over the sequence of steps and monitoring methods.

"Using the resources of the military court to prosecute diplomats for steps toward the normalization of relations directly contradicts the goal of establishing peace in the region,” the U. S. State Department stated.

Washington has urged Lebanese authorities to shift their focus from prosecuting their own diplomats to combating internal threats and radical groups. The next round of negotiations is expected later this month, with the repeal of anti-normalization legislation considered a key condition by the United States for further progress.

Timeline of the peace process:

April 2026: Ambassadors met in Washington for direct negotiations, the first of their kind in decades.

Ambassadors met in Washington for direct negotiations, the first of their kind in decades. June 2026: A framework agreement was signed, including plans for troop withdrawal and disarmament.

A framework agreement was signed, including plans for troop withdrawal and disarmament. August 2026: A session in Rome ended without a breakthrough due to technical disagreements.