Mexico's New Platform Order Requires Age Verification and Parental Controls

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has signed a decree requiring social media platforms to remove content that promotes violence, cyberbullying, sexual harassment, and self-harm. The directive stems from recent incidents of school violence in Mexico, where social media was used to spread calls for hate. Before the decree was finalized, the government held negotiations with representatives from Microsoft, Apple, Google, X (formerly Twitter), Huawei, and Meta.

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The decree obligates digital platforms to implement specific technical and administrative measures, including the immediate removal of accounts and materials that encourage any form of violence. Companies must also introduce age-based content classification systems, mandatory user age verification, and parental control tools. Additionally, platforms are required to develop mechanisms for reporting violent content and set default privacy and security protections for children and adolescents. They must also notify government authorities of any removed materials deemed risky for potential violence.

Corporate representatives requested a one-month period to adapt their technologies to these new requirements. Notably, the current decree does not include penalties for non-compliance. President Sheinbaum stated that legislative measures imposing fines would only be considered if the existing enforcement mechanisms prove ineffective.