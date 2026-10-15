World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mexico's New Platform Order Requires Age Verification and Parental Controls

World

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has signed a decree requiring social media platforms to remove content that promotes violence, cyberbullying, sexual harassment, and self-harm. The directive stems from recent incidents of school violence in Mexico, where social media was used to spread calls for hate. Before the decree was finalized, the government held negotiations with representatives from Microsoft, Apple, Google, X (formerly Twitter), Huawei, and Meta.

Ban on the use of phones
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Ban on the use of phones

The decree obligates digital platforms to implement specific technical and administrative measures, including the immediate removal of accounts and materials that encourage any form of violence. Companies must also introduce age-based content classification systems, mandatory user age verification, and parental control tools. Additionally, platforms are required to develop mechanisms for reporting violent content and set default privacy and security protections for children and adolescents. They must also notify government authorities of any removed materials deemed risky for potential violence.

Corporate representatives requested a one-month period to adapt their technologies to these new requirements. Notably, the current decree does not include penalties for non-compliance. President Sheinbaum stated that legislative measures imposing fines would only be considered if the existing enforcement mechanisms prove ineffective.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Americas
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat

Accusations of Russian interference have become a powerful weapon in Western domestic politics, with rival leaders using intelligence claims to discredit opponents, undermine public trust and deepen divisions — a trend that may ultimately benefit Moscow.

The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat
Trump media advisor: White House podium now under fire
Trump media advisor: White House podium now under fire
Netanyahu seeks Saudi consent for Israeli forces to join Houthi operations
Russia Reports $320.7 Billion in European Energy Sales Since 2022, Exceeding Estimates by $70 Billion
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked Alexander Artamonov Brexit's British Origins: Moscow's Shadow Blamed for Vote Alexander Shtorm Bladder Distress: Holding it in or going too often? Evgeniya Petrova
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
U.S. Household Debt Delinquencies Reach Multi-Decade Highs as Inflation Erodes Purchasing Power
Why are chicks yellow? How humans changed their natural coloring through domestication
Why are chicks yellow? How humans changed their natural coloring through domestication
Last materials
Mexico's New Platform Order Requires Age Verification and Parental Controls
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Brexit's British Origins: Moscow's Shadow Blamed for Vote
Rare Coin Auction: A 1792 Masterpiece Fetches Millions
IMF Presses Argentina to Widen VAT Base by Ending Exemptions
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Mumbai and Jamnagar to bolster energy and trade ties
Bladder Distress: Holding it in or going too often?
Hem and Heel: How Boot Height Shapes Trouser Silhouettes for Autumn 2026
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Orcas vs. boats: Why killer whales attack vessels and what makes them so difficult to stop
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.